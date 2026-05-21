Car explodes near Wall Street Charging Bull statue in US, video viral

In some of the videos, onlookers could be seen rushing to safety, with some waiting at a distance to record visuals of the eruption. (Photo: X/@visegrad24)

A car caught massive fire and exploded on Tuesday during peak hours in the evening near the Wall Street Charging Bull statue in Lower Manhattan, Fox 5 NY reported.

Videos circulating over social media showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, sending thick black smoke into the air, which left onlookers, awaiting the arrival of the fire department officials, shocked.

In some of the videos, onlookers could be seen rushing to safety, with some waiting at a distance to record visuals of the eruption.

According to the fire department (FDNY), the police and firefighters responded to the reports of the fire near Broadway and Stone Street around 5:45 pm on Tuesday.