Thursday, September 02, 2021
New York City flooding Live updates: Water gushed out of subway stations as Hurricane Ida hits

Videos on social media showed water gushing out of New York City subway and city streets.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 10:06:27 am
An screengrab from a video showing flooding in a New York City subway. (Twitter/Dr. Lucky Tran)

New York City flooding Live updates: The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado as the storm battered New York City, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare a state of emergency. The storm brought the city’s extensive subway network to a halt, according to multiple social media reports.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

Live Blog

Hurrican Ida, New York City flooding Live Updates: Subways, houses flooded; Mayor declares emergency. Follow the latest news and live updates here:

10:05 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Videos show schools, houses flooded

Schools and houses in New York City experienced flooding, with social media images showing water gushing over subway platforms and trains.Subway service was "extremely limited" due to the flooding, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

09:57 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Emergency declared in New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency due to “an historic weather event” that bombarded the city “with record breaking rain” and “brutal flooding.”

"I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," he wrote on Twitter.

"Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside," he said, adding "We’re keeping our eyes on our power grid. We’ve seen about 5,300 customers without power. We expect the rain to stop in the next few hours."

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado on Wednesday as the storm battered Pennsylvania and New Jersey, collapsing the roof of a US Postal Service building and threatening to overrun a dam on the way.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

