New York City flooding Live updates: Water gushed out of subway stations as Hurricane Ida hits

An screengrab from a video showing flooding in a New York City subway. (Twitter/Dr. Lucky Tran)

New York City flooding Live updates: The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado as the storm battered New York City, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare a state of emergency. The storm brought the city’s extensive subway network to a halt, according to multiple social media reports.

New York’s infrastructure is completely unprepared for climate change pic.twitter.com/EZybrGdzDa — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 2, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

Videos on social media showed water gushing out of New York City subway and city streets.