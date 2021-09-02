New York City flooding Live updates: Water gushed out of subway stations as Hurricane Ida hits

New York City flooding Live updates: The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado as the storm battered New York City, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare a state of emergency. The storm brought the city’s extensive subway network to a halt, according to multiple social media reports.
New York’s infrastructure is completely unprepared for climate change pic.twitter.com/EZybrGdzDa
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 2, 2021
The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.
Videos on social media showed water gushing out of New York City subway and city streets.
Schools and houses in New York City experienced flooding, with social media images showing water gushing over subway platforms and trains.Subway service was "extremely limited" due to the flooding, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.
"I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," he wrote on Twitter.
"Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside," he said, adding "We’re keeping our eyes on our power grid. We’ve seen about 5,300 customers without power. We expect the rain to stop in the next few hours."