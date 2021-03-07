scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

New protests in Spain over the jailing of rapper’s backers

Saturday's march took place amid a heavy police presence, winding through several avenues of the Catalan regional capital. Protesters walked behind a banner that called for the release of Hasl and his jailed supporters.

By: AP |
March 7, 2021 11:39:54 am
Demonstrators gather near a burning barricade during clashes with police following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Several hundred protesters marched Saturday in Barcelona against a Spanish government crackdown following a violent outcry over the imprisonment of Pablo Hasl, an anti-establishment artist.

Saturday’s march took place amid a heavy police presence, winding through several avenues of the Catalan regional capital. Protesters walked behind a banner that called for the release of Hasl and his jailed supporters.

The rapper is serving nine months for inciting terrorism  he has praised two now-defunct armed groups responsible for killing over 900 people in Spain  and for refusing to pay a fine for insulting Spain’s former king.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

His arrest on Feb. 16 triggered a mix of peaceful and violent protests that have at times ended in the looting of shops in several cities. The case has also invigorated a debate over the limits of freedom of speech in Spain.

The ruling left-wing coalition has pledged to launch a legal reform to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of speech. The coalition’s junior partner, the far-left United We Can party, has filed a petition to pardon Hasl.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

 Eight suspects have been jailed for being in a group that protested the rapper’s imprisonment by setting fire to a police van in which an officer narrowly escaped the flames. 

They face possible charges of attempted homicide, assaulting law enforcement officers and forming part of a criminal group.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement