UAE has a plan to bypass Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US war. Here’s how

A person stands in shallow water as cargo and commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (AP)

The United Arab Emirates is planning a new deepwater port on its east coast that would allow cargo to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, reducing reliance on one of the world’s most strategically vulnerable shipping routes after months of conflict between Iran and the United States, the Financial Times reported.

Dubai-based DP World plans to develop the project in Fujairah along with a new terminal at the existing harbour in the same emirate, the report added.

Formed in 2005, the company specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones. It handles around 70 million containers annually.

The Port of Jebel Ali, also known as the Jebel Ali Free Zone, is a free economic zone and is the flagship free zone of DP World. It hosts over 11,000 businesses and is an integral part of DP World’s UAE integrated hub.