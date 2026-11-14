Tanker crashes into luxury cruise ship in US: Videos capture terrifying moment

Several passengers aboard a luxury cruise ship on the Mississippi in New Orleans, US, had to be hospitalised for injuries sustained after a tanker crashed into their vessel on Friday. The visuals of the incident shows the tanker T-bone the cruise ship, after which the latter begins sinking. It then flips over and lies on its side. Dozens of passengers either fell or jumped into the water, screaming for help.

All the passengers and crew members were rescued, according to Reuters.

INSANE: Footage shows aftermath of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker crash into the American Heritage river cruiser on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. 129 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. This is horrifying. Pray 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WiLXHessaj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2026

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said, “We have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi.”

She also added that the quick response from rescue teams, firefighters, harbour staff and people on nearby boats helped save everyone on board.

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According to Moreno, around 180 to 190 passengers and crew members were aboard the American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, when the accident took place around midday.

New Orleans local NBC affiliate WDSU has obtained video showing the initial impact between the tanker Atlantic Asphalt and riverboat American Heritage earlier today. The riverboat had 129 people on board who were in the process of disembarking when it was hit. The video shows the tanker hit the riverboat broadside. Witnesses report that the ship dropped its anchors before impact, in an effort to arrest its travels. No audible warnings are heard from the start of the video through the impact. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 13, 2026

At least 32 passengers were taken to hospital, but none had critical injuries, Moreno said.

How did the accident happen?

The accident occurred when the tanker, Atlantic Asphalt, lost control and hit the cruise ship, which was docked along the river.

After the crash, the cruise ship started sinking before rolling over and flipping into the river. Passengers were rushed to get off as the vessel began to go under. Around 87 passengers managed to leave the ship before it capsized, according to the New Orleans Advocate and Times-Picayune.

NEW VIDEO: A passenger onboard the American Heritage River Cruise ship recorded this video of the oil tanker headed directly for them. This footage is unbelievable. ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING! https://t.co/T51lTUynSz — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 13, 2026

The US Coast Guard said river traffic in the area had been stopped after the accident. Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham told the New Orleans Advocate that the tanker had a problem with its steering. The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

American Cruise Lines said it was working with the Coast Guard and local authorities to respond to the incident.

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“Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved,” the company said in a statement.

The American Heritage was built in 2015 and has a listed capacity of 150 passengers, according to the company’s website.