Toggle Menu
New Japan imperial era to be named Reiwahttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/new-japan-imperial-era-to-be-named-reiwa-5652155/

New Japan imperial era to be named Reiwa

Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne a day after his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates on April 30, ending the Heisei era, which began in 1989.

reiwa, japan new era, japan new emperor, Naruhito, prince Naruhito, Shinzo Abe, Akihito, king Akihito, japan dynasty, Yoshihide Suga, gengo
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils the name of a new era “Reiwa” during a press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo Monday, April 1, 2019. (Source: AP)

Japan’s new imperial era to begin on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor, will be called Reiwa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would explain its meaning shortly in a national address. The era name, or “gengo”, is used widely in Japan – on coins, calendars, newspapers and in official paperwork. Although use of the Western calendar has become widespread, many Japanese count years by gengo or use the two systems interchangeably.

Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne will come a day after his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates on April 30, ending the Heisei era, which began in 1989. Akihito will be the first emperor to abdicate in Japan in over two centuries.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 One of Brexit’s rare winners: Big British law firms
2 Joe Biden's presidential bid under crisis after legislator accuses him of misbehaviour
3 Trump administration defends plan to close border with Mexico, telling democrats, ‘We told you so’