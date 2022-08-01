New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific

Updated: August 1, 2022 2:36:37 pm
Newly formed Hurricane Frank rapidly gained force over the open eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from being any threat to the mainland.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Frank reached hurricane force late Friday and grew to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) on Saturday afternoon.
It was centered about 610 miles (970 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).
The Hurricane Center said Frank could strengthen somewhat before weakening over cooler waters.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Georgette was much further out to sea, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph). Forecasters said it was expected to gradually weaken over the coming days.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
