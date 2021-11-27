WHO designates Covid variant Omicron found in South Africa as ‘of concern’

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations as being “of concern,” the fifth variant to be given the designation.

The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

The designation of Variant of Concern means:

🔴 countries should share genome sequences

🔴 report initial cases/clusters to WHO

🔴 perform field investigations & lab assessments to understand impacts, epidemiology, severity, effectiveness of public health & social measures https://t.co/n4pQC1SHxb — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 26, 2021

Health authorities are seeking to determine if omicron is more transmissible or infectious than other variants and if vaccines are effective against it.

Meanwhile, the discovery of the new coronavirus variant triggered global alarm on Friday as Europe rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year. Britain, the European Union and India are among those announcing stricter border controls.

South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla called the travel restrictions “unjustified”, though he also said preliminary studies suggested the new variant may be more transmissible.

The country has identified about 100 cases of the variant, mostly from its most populated province, Gauteng, where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located.