Is your Covid shot still effective against new BA.3.2 variant? Here’s what we know so far

A Covid-19 variant, officially BA.3.2, with the nickname “Cicada” is now spreading quickly in the United States, as confirmed by the weekly report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of February 11, 2026, the variant has been reported in 23 countries.

Here’s what we know about this Covid-19 strain so far

When was it first detected?

Descending from the Omicron variant (2021), ‘Cicada’ emerged for the first time in South Africa in November 2024 and was detected in the US in June 2025.

Where were the variants tracked to?

Detections began increasing in September 2025. In the United States, BA.3.2 was detected in nasal swabs from four travellers, three airplane wastewater samples, clinical samples from five patients, and 132 wastewater samples from 25 US states.

According to a report by the PBS, experts in Europe and North America are also on high alert. The variant is part of the Omicron family with over 70-75 strains mutations to the dominant strain. In Northern Europe, it grew more prevalent in winters, with 30% of cases in Germany, Denmark and The Netherlands linked to the “cicada” variant.