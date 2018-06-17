Never say never: Kim Kardashian on considering a career in politics

Kim Kardashian recently met US President Donald Trump to discuss prison reforms. Kim Kardashian recently met US President Donald Trump to discuss prison reforms.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she is not actively considering a career in politics but she would not rule out the possibility of running for office. The 37-year-old entrepreneur recently met US President Donald Trump to discuss prison reforms after she spent months working with her legal team in a bid to get Alice Johnson parole.

Following her meeting with the president, Alice, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges, was released from Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama.

When asked if she would ever run for office, Kardashian told CNN, “I guess never say never. But that’s not going to be like, ‘Kim’s running.’ That’s not where I am.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star added she wants to use her celebrity status for the welfare of people.

“I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing.

“If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done,” she said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App