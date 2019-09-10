Toggle Menu
Three dead, one injured in shooting in Dutch city of Dordrecht

Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, which cited sources involved in the investigation, said a policeman had shot and killed family members before taking his own life.

No details of the incident were immediately available and it was unclear if there were fatalities. (Twitter/Politie_Rdam)

Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a shooting at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, news agency ANP reported.

Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, citing sources involved in the investigation, said a police officer had shot and killed three family members and then himself.

Police officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Emergency response teams were at the scene and a home in the neighborhood had been cordoned off.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff said on Twitter there had been “a very serious shooting incident” and that he was heading to the scene.

