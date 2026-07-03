Empire State Building stunt: Couple identified as Netflix ‘Skywalkers’ stars

Empire State Building climbers Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau were arrested after scaling the iconic New York skyscraper and staging a marriage proposal stunt.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 12:34 AM IST
Empire State BuildingTwo people stand on the tip of the antenna of the Empire State Building in New York while holding a banner. (AP)
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After a couple was arrested on Wednesday for climbing the Empire State Building in New York City, where they apparently pulled off a “marriage proposal” stunt, the duo have been identified as Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33.

Background and media prominence of the climbers

Ivan and Angelina, who have been featured in a Netflix documentary, “Skywalkers,” released in 2024, reside in East Orange, New Jersey, though they originally belong to Russia, CBS News reported.

Empire State Building Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who go by Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, depart New York criminal courthouse building. (AP Photo)

The social page of Kuznetsov identifies him as Ivan Beerkus, and Nikolau’s page identifies her as Angela. The two were released from custody on Thursday under supervision after an appearance in a court, reports stated.

Severe legal charges and pro-peace messaging

The couple, who have been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, violation of local law, possession of burglar’s tools, burglary, criminal tampering, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct, held a pro-peace banner at the top of the skyscraper that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

A controversial history of global rooftoppism

The CBS report added that the couple has had a history of climbing tall buildings without safety gear, performing similar stunts among others. In the Netflix documentary “Skywalkers”, the two were seen climbing Malaysia’s 2,227-foot-tall Merdeka 118 Tower.

Empire State Building Two people stand on the tip of the antenna of the Empire State Building while holding a banner. (AP Photo)

Scale of the Empire State transmission tower breach

On Wednesday, Ivan and Angelina managed to reach the top of the Empire State Building’s transmission tower, which is responsible for providing radio and television signals to local stations.

The duo posted pictures of their stunt on social media, wherein Ivan can be seen proposing to Angelina, and Angelina holding her ring while looking toward the New York City skyline.

Management responds and promotes authorized options

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Empire State Building said that “the unauthorized incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD.”

The spokesperson added, “There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests. It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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