Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Netflix: Gulf states demand removal of ‘offensive’ content

The Gulf Arab countries didn't name the programs in question, but said they "contradict Islamic values." Saudi state TV has aired an interview describing Netflix as being as "official sponsor of homosexuality."

NetflixThe GCC said it would take 'necessary legal measures' if Netflix broadcasts content it has been asked to remove. (file)

Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday asked Netflix to remove “offensive content” on the streaming platform.

The Council members said in a joint statement that the unspecified content “contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles” and threatened legal action against Netflix if it was not removed.

The statement also said that Netflix was broadcasting content that violated media content regulations in force in the Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE published the statement on their own government channels as well. Netflix, based in California, is yet to respond to the statement.

The GCC is a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Omar and Qatar.

Saudi state television airs video condemning same-sex relationships 

A Saudi state television channel on Tuesday aired an interview with a woman, identified as a “behavioral consultant,” who described Netflix as being as “official sponsor of homosexuality.”

At the same time, it also aired footage of a cartoon show with two women embracing, though the portion was blurred out.

Saudi state television also aired a segment suggesting Netflix could be banned if the program reached children.
In the joint statement, GCC countries asked Netflix to remove some of its content for children too.

Demands to remove LGBTQ content

Even though it is only speculation that LGBTQ content was asked to be pulled, several Middle Eastern countries have previously specifically asked companies to remove scenes where gays and lesbians are kissing.

In June, several Middle Eastern and Asian countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Malaysia banned Disney’s animated feature film “Lightyear” from screening in cinemas because it featured characters in a same-sex relationship and because that went against media regulatory standards in those countries.

After that, Disney+ streaming service said its content should “align with local regulatory requirements” in Gulf countries.

Homosexuality is considered criminal in many Middle Eastern countries, with Iran reportedly sentencing two LGBTQ activists to death on charges of “human trafficking” on Monday.

In 2019, Netflix removed from its streaming service in Saudi Arabia an episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” because it was critical of the kingdom.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:33:50 am
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Parts of Bengaluru under water, weather body predicts more rains today

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
