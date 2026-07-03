Empire State Building proposal: ‘Netflix rooftoppers’ released; but how did Russian couple pull off high-rise stunt?

Two people stand on the tip of the antenna of the Empire State Building in New York while holding a banner. (Photo: AP)

Two Russian daredevils who staged a dramatic proposal atop New York’s Empire State Building have been released under supervision after a court appearance, with investigators now focusing on how the high-risk stunt was planned and executed.

Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32 known online as Ivan Beerkus were arrested after scaling the skyscraper’s spire, unfurling a banner and kissing at the summit. The pair appeared in a New York court on Thursday, charged with offences including reckless endangerment, burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglar’s tools.

Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who go by Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, depart New York criminal courthouse building. (Photo: AP)

Police said the stunt prompted a rapid emergency response, with drones and helicopters deployed to track the climbers before specialised units detained them. Investigators are examining how the duo managed to bypass security to reach the 1,454ft (443m) peak.

“This was an extremely dangerous act,” a law enforcement official said, adding that such stunts risk lives and divert emergency resources.

Who are the ‘rooftoppers’?

Nikolau and Kuznetsov are prominent figures in the underground world of “rooftopping” a high-risk subculture in which climbers scale skyscrapers without safety gear to capture striking visuals.

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The couple command a massive online following, with millions of users watching their vertigo-inducing videos filmed atop cranes, bridges and high-rise buildings across the world. Their exploits have also brought them wider recognition, including appearances linked to Netflix features and documentaries showcasing extreme urban exploration.

💑Angela Nikolau e Ivan Beerkus foram presos por escalarem ilegalmente a antena (spire) do Empire State Buidling sem permissão.



🧗🧗‍♀️No dia 1º de julho de 2026, o casal russo de aventureiros Angela Nikolau (33 anos) e Ivan Beerkus (também conhecido como Ivan Kuznetsov, 32 anos)… pic.twitter.com/t7B2GCSorM — Matt (@MatthiasKarlson) July 2, 2026

Past footage shows the pair performing similar stunts in countries such as China and the United States, often balancing on narrow ledges or hanging from structures hundreds of feet above ground.

Critics say such content glamorises hazardous behaviour. “These videos may look cinematic, but they encourage copycat risks and put lives in danger,” a public safety expert said.

How did they do it?

Investigators believe the pair entered the Empire State Building the night before and hid inside. Early Wednesday, they were seen accessing restricted areas before climbing towards the spire, more than 1,300 feet above ground.

Officials said a lock on an upper-floor security door had been broken, suggesting prior planning. “They didn’t just stumble into that hatch… someone cased the joint,” a security expert said.

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Police used drones, helicopters and specialised units before bringing them down.

Diplomatic attention and official backlash

The couple remain under supervised release until their next court hearing. The case has also drawn diplomatic attention, with the Russian embassy in the United States understood to be aware of the arrests, though no official statement had been issued.

The Empire State Building’s management responded with a pointed reminder that safer options exist. “The observation deck offers a practical and iconic setting for memorable proposals,” a spokesperson said, stressing that restricted areas are off-limits.

Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who go by Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, depart New York criminal courthouse building. (Photo: AP)

Footage of the stunt including the moment the couple displayed a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace” has continued to circulate widely online, fuelling debate over the pursuit of viral fame at any cost.

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As legal proceedings continue, authorities say the case highlights a growing challenge: balancing the pull of social media spectacle with the need for public safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies)