Empire State Building proposal: ‘Netflix rooftoppers’ released; but how did Russian couple pull off high-rise stunt?

‘Rooftoppers’ Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov were arrested after allegedly scaling the New York skyscraper.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 3, 2026 07:37 AM IST First published on: Jul 3, 2026 at 07:37 AM IST
Empire State Building-BannerTwo people stand on the tip of the antenna of the Empire State Building in New York while holding a banner. (Photo: AP)

Two Russian daredevils who staged a dramatic proposal atop New York’s Empire State Building have been released under supervision after a court appearance, with investigators now focusing on how the high-risk stunt was planned and executed.

Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32 known online as Ivan Beerkus were arrested after scaling the skyscraper’s spire, unfurling a banner and kissing at the summit. The pair appeared in a New York court on Thursday, charged with offences including reckless endangerment, burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglar’s tools.

Empire State Building-Banner
Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who go by Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, depart New York criminal courthouse building. (Photo: AP)

Police said the stunt prompted a rapid emergency response, with drones and helicopters deployed to track the climbers before specialised units detained them. Investigators are examining how the duo managed to bypass security to reach the 1,454ft (443m) peak.

“This was an extremely dangerous act,” a law enforcement official said, adding that such stunts risk lives and divert emergency resources.

Who are the ‘rooftoppers’?

Nikolau and Kuznetsov are prominent figures in the underground world of “rooftopping” a high-risk subculture in which climbers scale skyscrapers without safety gear to capture striking visuals.

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The couple command a massive online following, with millions of users watching their vertigo-inducing videos filmed atop cranes, bridges and high-rise buildings across the world. Their exploits have also brought them wider recognition, including appearances linked to Netflix features and documentaries showcasing extreme urban exploration.

Past footage shows the pair performing similar stunts in countries such as China and the United States, often balancing on narrow ledges or hanging from structures hundreds of feet above ground.

Critics say such content glamorises hazardous behaviour. “These videos may look cinematic, but they encourage copycat risks and put lives in danger,” a public safety expert said.

How did they do it?

Investigators believe the pair entered the Empire State Building the night before and hid inside. Early Wednesday, they were seen accessing restricted areas before climbing towards the spire, more than 1,300 feet above ground.

Officials said a lock on an upper-floor security door had been broken, suggesting prior planning. “They didn’t just stumble into that hatch… someone cased the joint,” a security expert said.

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Police used drones, helicopters and specialised units before bringing them down.

Diplomatic attention and official backlash

The couple remain under supervised release until their next court hearing. The case has also drawn diplomatic attention, with the Russian embassy in the United States understood to be aware of the arrests, though no official statement had been issued.

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The Empire State Building’s management responded with a pointed reminder that safer options exist. “The observation deck offers a practical and iconic setting for memorable proposals,” a spokesperson said, stressing that restricted areas are off-limits.

Empire State Building-Banner
Angelina Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who go by Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, depart New York criminal courthouse building. (Photo: AP)

Footage of the stunt including the moment the couple displayed a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace” has continued to circulate widely online, fuelling debate over the pursuit of viral fame at any cost.

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As legal proceedings continue, authorities say the case highlights a growing challenge: balancing the pull of social media spectacle with the need for public safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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