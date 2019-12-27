Netanyahu wins party leadership race as national vote looms

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. (Reuters) Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. (Reuters)

Israel’s legally embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a much-needed boost with a landslide victory in the race to lead his Likud party.

Final results showed him re-elected with 72.5% of the votes to rival Gideon Saar’s 27.5%. The prime minister will now lead Likud into Israel’s third election in less than a year on March 2.

“A tremendous victory!” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “With God’s help and yours, I will lead Likud to a resounding victory in the upcoming elections and continue to lead Israel to unprecedented achievements.”

Saar, a popular former cabinet minister, mounted the rare challenge to Netanyahu’s leadership of Likud after the prime minister failed to form a government following two inconclusive elections this year.

Israel’s political crisis has been closely intertwined with corruption suspicions that have dogged Netanyahu for years, and recently ripened into an indictment on bribery and fraud charges.

