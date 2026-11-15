Netanyahu drops demand to lead as he urges rival Gadi Eisenkot to form unity government over Iran threat

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to join a unity government, arguing that Israel needs a broad political alliance to confront the threat from Iran.
He said that a government that relied on Arab parties would be unable to address the country’s security challenges.
“Let us go into the room, without preconditions,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “Put aside all disputes and all boycotts, and reach agreements for Israel’s security and future.”
Contrary to his previous statements, Netanyahu this time did not specify that he must lead such a government.
Netanyahu’s political bloc lost its parliamentary majority after last month’s election, as President Isaac Herzog gave opposition leader Eisenkot the mandate to form a new government.
Eisenkot dismisses Netanyahu’s call
Eisenkot dismissed Netanyahu’s appeal, calling it “another spin”.
He said negotiating teams of Likud and Yashaar’s party had scheduled a meeting for Sunday, before the Israeli prime minister’s statement.
The development came as Channel 13 reported that Yashar was considering offering Netanyahu’s Likud party a place in a unity government led exclusively by Eisenkot, without a rotation agreement, meaning Netanyahu will not return to the country’s top office.
“We will agree to compromises, but not on the matter of prime minister,” a senior source in Eisenkot’s orbit was quoted as saying by Channel 13.
According to the report, Yashar will strive to find Netanyahu “a framework [within government] that enables him to deal with political matters.”
Israel’s Religious Zionism party would also be invited to join the coalition, the report claimed.
Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a broad unity government under his leadership, seeking the participation of all Jewish-majority political parties while continuing to criticise his opponents.
In his Saturday night statement, he claimed that the security briefing he gave to Eisenkot on Thursday “only strengthened my understanding of how essential it is at this time to form a national unity government, a government that will include all parties that support the existence of Israel as the state of the Jewish people.”
He said that the agreements should also be reached “on the issue of conscription, which can be solved together with representatives of the Haredi public.”