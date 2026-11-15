Netanyahu drops demand to lead as he urges rival Gadi Eisenkot to form unity government over Iran threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to join a unity government, arguing that Israel needs a broad political alliance to confront the threat from Iran.

He said that a government that relied on Arab parties would be unable to address the country’s security challenges.

“Let us go into the room, without preconditions,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “Put aside all disputes and all boycotts, and reach agreements for Israel’s security and future.”

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Contrary to his previous statements, Netanyahu this time did not specify that he must lead such a government.

Netanyahu’s political bloc lost its parliamentary majority after last month’s election, as President Isaac Herzog gave opposition leader Eisenkot the mandate to form a new government.