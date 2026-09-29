Netanyahu’s secret UAE visit: Why Israel PM met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed amid October 7 warning row

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, with the trip drawing renewed attention to disputed reports that the Emirati leader had warned Netanyahu about a planned Hamas attack before October 7, 2023.

The UAE’s state news agency WAM confirmed the visit on Monday, saying Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them. Netanyahu’s office said the visit, which took place at the invitation of the UAE president, focused on strengthening ties between the two countries and regional challenges.

The visit had not been publicly announced when Netanyahu travelled to Abu Dhabi. Reuters had reported the trip on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.

The Prime Minister’s Office:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates yesterday at the invitation of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.



The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 28, 2026

What did Netanyahu and MBZ discuss?

There are differing accounts of the meeting. Three senior Israeli officials told news agency Reuters that the meeting lasted about six hours and focused on Iran. Reuters did not identify the officials.

WAM said the discussions covered bilateral relations, while Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders discussed strengthening relations and regional challenges. Neither account publicly mentioned the October 7 warning report.

But The Associated Press reported that the disputed October 7 warning was also discussed. AP, citing two people briefed on the trip, reported that Netanyahu held an hour-long meeting with Sheikh Mohamed. One person familiar with the meeting told AP that Netanyahu asked the UAE president to publicly deny a Haaretz report alleging that Sheikh Mohamed had warned Netanyahu about an impending Hamas attack before October 7, 2023.

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The differing accounts mean the precise duration and focus of the meeting remain unclear. Reuters’ sources put the meeting at about six hours, while AP’s sources described an hourlong meeting. Earlier reporting by Israel’s Channel 12, cited by The Times of Israel, had put Netanyahu’s stay in the UAE at about four hours.

What is the October 7 warning claim?

The controversy stems from a Haaretz report published earlier this month.

Haaretz reported that Sheikh Mohamed had warned Netanyahu roughly a week and a half before Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack that Hamas was planning a major operation against Israel. According to that report, the warning was not passed on to Israeli intelligence agencies or the military. Reuters also reported the substance of the Haaretz account when it first reported Netanyahu’s UAE visit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

Why has the issue resurfaced now?

The UAE visit comes as questions over warnings before the October 7 attack have again become a major issue in Israel.

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The attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage, according to figures cited by The Atlantic.

The Atlantic has separately reported that Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel visited Israel in September 2023 and warned Israeli officials that Gaza was on the brink of an explosion. The magazine said its reporting was based on dozens of sources and that Sheikh Mohamed also called Netanyahu after receiving intelligence about the possibility of an imminent attack. Netanyahu’s office and former Israeli national-security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi have disputed aspects of the Egyptian warning account.

The separate reports have therefore raised questions about what warnings Israeli leaders received before October 7 and how those warnings were handled.

What does the UAE say?

The UAE has avoided publicly endorsing the specific claim that Sheikh Mohamed personally warned Netanyahu.

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When Reuters asked about the earlier report, the UAE declined to comment on the alleged warning but said the two countries have maintained open and direct communication since establishing diplomatic relations under the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/Benjamin Netanyahu)

The latest meeting itself was confirmed by WAM only after reports of Netanyahu’s trip had emerged.

According to WAM, Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu discussed bilateral relations. Netanyahu’s office said the meeting was held at the UAE president’s invitation and focused on strengthening relations and regional challenges.

Israel and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords

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Reuters reported that the relationship has given the UAE greater regional influence and a channel to Washington. The two countries have also maintained communication on regional security issues despite tensions surrounding Israel’s military operations and the wider Iran conflict.