Netanyahu says Trump administration gives him ‘daily’ briefings on Iran talks
The Iranian media had earlier reported that Araghchi made allegations against Netanyahu’s call to Vance during the meeting in Islamabad which allegedly “shifted the focus from US-Iran negotiations to Israel's interests.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday revealed that he receives “daily” reports from the United States about the negotiations with Iran.
Netanyahu detailed the telephone conversation he had with US Vice President JD Vance that took place soon after the American delegation left Islamabad, concluding the first face-to-face talks with Iranian counterparts.
Netanyahu asserted that Israel supports the US blockade of all Iranian ports including the Strait of Hormuz. He also disclosed that Vance called him from his plane while returning from Islamabad and added that it is a “daily” routine of the Trump administration to brief him about the progress of negotiations.
I spoke yesterday with Vice President JD Vance. He called me from his plane on the way back from Islamabad. He briefed me in detail, as members of this administration do daily, on the progress of the negotiations; in this case, the collapse of the negotiations.
Detailing his account in a cabinet meeting on Monday, Netanyahu said, “I spoke yesterday with Vice President JD Vance. He called me from his plane on the way back from Islamabad. He briefed me in detail, as members of this administration do daily, on the progress of the negotiations; in this case, the collapse of the negotiations.”
How Islamabad talks failed
Netanyahu said the “explosion” in the negotiations came from the “American side,” which he said wasn’t ready to “tolerate Iran’s blatant violation of the agreement to enter into negotiations.”
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had earlier said that Tehran “engaged with US in good faith to end the war” but “just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”
In the statement released by his office, Netanyahu said Israel supports President Trump’s decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran, including that his government remains in full coordination with Washington on the matter.
“Iran violated the rules (of the peace talks in Pakistan), President Trump decided to impose a naval blockade. We, of course, support this firm position, and we are in constant coordination with the United States,” Netanyahu said.
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