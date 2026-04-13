Netanyahu says Trump administration gives him ‘daily’ briefings on Iran talks

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) said he and US President Donald Trump are coordination to "crush Iran". (AP/ File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday revealed that he receives “daily” reports from the United States about the negotiations with Iran.

Netanyahu detailed the telephone conversation he had with US Vice President JD Vance that took place soon after the American delegation left Islamabad, concluding the first face-to-face talks with Iranian counterparts.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel supports the US blockade of all Iranian ports including the Strait of Hormuz. He also disclosed that Vance called him from his plane while returning from Islamabad and added that it is a “daily” routine of the Trump administration to brief him about the progress of negotiations.