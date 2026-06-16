Netanyahu declares Israeli troops will stay in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria ‘as long as necessary’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had established “security zones” in all three areas (Photo/X @IsraeliPM)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Jun 15) said that his country would continue deploying its military forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria “for as long as necessary,” hours after US President Donald Trump announced the completion of a deal with Iran, ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

Speaking at a televised press conference, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel has set up extensive security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and asserted that the Israeli troops will stay in these regions for as long as it takes to defend the nation.

“We established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Syria,” the Israeli prime minister said.