Netanyahu declares Israeli troops will stay in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria ‘as long as necessary’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would keep military forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria “for as long as necessary".

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had established “security zones” in all three areas (Photo/Official X account of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had established “security zones” in all three areas (Photo/X @IsraeliPM)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Jun 15) said that his country would continue deploying its military forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria “for as long as necessary,” hours after US President Donald Trump announced the completion of a deal with Iran, ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.

Speaking at a televised press conference, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel has set up extensive security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and asserted that the Israeli troops will stay in these regions for as long as it takes to defend the nation.

“We established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Syria,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“And I want to make it clear: we will remain in these security zones for as long as necessary to protect our country,” he highlighted.

Also Read | ‘Trump’s agreement doesn’t bind us’: Israel Minister on US-Iran deal

Israel, US removed ‘immediate’ Iranian nuclear threat, says Netanyahu

Netanyahu said that the nuclear threat from Iran was an “immediate danger” that his country successfully removed “together with our American friends.”

He stated that Israel’s largest-scale offensive ever against Iran targeted nuclear scientists, top leadership, and the country’s nuclear facilities.

Also Read | Trump says Iran ‘has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon’

The Israeli prime minister further highlighted that the strikes devastated Iran’s missile production, military infrastructure, navy, and air force, while also eliminating Basij commanders responsible for domestic repression.

“We launched the largest attack operation in Israel’s history. We targeted the nuclear scientists; we eliminated the leaders of the terror regime; we crushed the nuclear facilities; we destroyed missiles and the vast majority of the factories that produce missiles. We struck countless military industries and infrastructures. We destroyed their navy, their air force. We eliminated Basij commanders who massacred the Iranian people. We caused enormous damage — [some] estimate it in the hundreds of billions of dollars, some estimate it at even close to a trillion dollars — to Iran’s economy,” he said.

“We removed, for years to come, this danger hanging over us of the elimination of Israel’s population. That is what we did. We saved the State of Israel from annihilation,” the Israeli PM added.

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His remarks come shortly after the United States and Iran announced a peace framework that includes a ceasefire period and efforts to de-escalate regional fighting.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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