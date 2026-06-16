Netanyahu declares Israeli troops will stay in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria ‘as long as necessary’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Jun 15) said that his country would continue deploying its military forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria “for as long as necessary,” hours after US President Donald Trump announced the completion of a deal with Iran, ordering the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade.
Speaking at a televised press conference, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel has set up extensive security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and asserted that the Israeli troops will stay in these regions for as long as it takes to defend the nation.
“We established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Syria,” the Israeli prime minister said.
The Israeli prime minister further highlighted that the strikes devastated Iran’s missile production, military infrastructure, navy, and air force, while also eliminating Basij commanders responsible for domestic repression.
Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the press conference last night:
”Dear citizens of Israel,
For decades, I have been fighting against Iran’s efforts to arm itself with nuclear weapons. I can define it as my life’s mission. I have met this challenge to this… pic.twitter.com/U6vfY2svX9
“We launched the largest attack operation in Israel’s history. We targeted the nuclear scientists; we eliminated the leaders of the terror regime; we crushed the nuclear facilities; we destroyed missiles and the vast majority of the factories that produce missiles. We struck countless military industries and infrastructures. We destroyed their navy, their air force. We eliminated Basij commanders who massacred the Iranian people. We caused enormous damage — [some] estimate it in the hundreds of billions of dollars, some estimate it at even close to a trillion dollars — to Iran’s economy,” he said.
“We removed, for years to come, this danger hanging over us of the elimination of Israel’s population. That is what we did. We saved the State of Israel from annihilation,” the Israeli PM added.
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His remarks come shortly after the United States and Iran announced a peace framework that includes a ceasefire period and efforts to de-escalate regional fighting.
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