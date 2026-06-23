Why Netanyahu now wants Israel to be less dependent on US weapons

PM Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel must end its military reliance on the US by boosting domestic weapons production. (AP/ Enhanced with AI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Israel to become less dependent on American military support, saying the country must build its own weapons-production capacity as tensions grow over the US-backed agreement with Iran.

His remarks come amid increasing friction between Jerusalem and Washington, with the Trump administration pushing ahead with a diplomatic framework that Israel has publicly opposed and which Israeli officials fear could limit their military freedom of action.

Speaking during a meeting with reserve combat officers in the West Bank’s Gush Etzion, Netanyahu thanked the officials. “I greatly appreciate the support we have received — and that I have secured over the years — from our American friends. But today I say: We need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments,” The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.