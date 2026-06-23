Why Netanyahu now wants Israel to be less dependent on US weapons

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Israel to become less dependent on American military support, saying the country must build its own weapons-production capacity as tensions grow over the US-backed agreement with Iran.
His remarks come amid increasing friction between Jerusalem and Washington, with the Trump administration pushing ahead with a diplomatic framework that Israel has publicly opposed and which Israeli officials fear could limit their military freedom of action.
Speaking during a meeting with reserve combat officers in the West Bank’s Gush Etzion, Netanyahu thanked the officials. “I greatly appreciate the support we have received — and that I have secured over the years — from our American friends. But today I say: We need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments,” The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.
Adding that Israel is confronting Iran and its proxies, he said, “We are now confronting Iran and its proxies. We have struck them hard. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength. That is why what we are doing now is building even greater strength.”
Netanyahu’s comments come at a sensitive moment in US-Israel relations. The Trump administration is pressing ahead with negotiations aimed at turning the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding into a permanent agreement, while Israel has repeatedly signalled opposition to elements of the deal.
The statement comes amid growing concern in Jerusalem over Washington placing restrictions on Israel’s freedom of action, as the US continues to advance an agreement with Tehran that Israel opposes.
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JD Vance criticism of Israeli officials
Last week, US Vice President JD Vance said at a press conference that two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected Israel were US-made and funded by American tax dollars, emphasising Washington’s role in the conflict. Vance also lashed out at Israeli critics of the US-Iran deal, saying that “Trump was Israel’s only ally left in the world.”US-Israel security talks
US and Israeli officials say that recently begun talks on a new 10-year US-Israel security cooperation framework seek to “gradually transition” the relationship “from aid to a completely reciprocal partnership,” the Times of Israel reported.
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