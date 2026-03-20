‘Israel acted alone’: What Netanyahu said on Iran gas strike, Trump warning and war timeline

The strike on the South Pars gas field — a major part of Iran’s energy network — led to Iranian retaliation against energy facilities in the Gulf, pushing up already high global oil and gas prices.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 20, 2026 06:04 AM IST First published on: Mar 20, 2026 at 06:04 AM IST
Israel Iran WarIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “acted alone” in striking Iran’s South Pars gas field and confirmed that Donald Trump had asked him to hold off further attacks on such energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump said he opposed Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and had directly urged Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry it out, highlighting a rare public difference between the two allies during the ongoing war, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States neither approved nor took part in the attack. “I told him, ‘Don’t do that,’” he said, adding that Washington “knew nothing” about the strike beforehand.

While he described overall coordination with Israel as strong, Trump made clear that there are limits. “We get along great. It’s coordinated, but on occasion he’ll do something… and if I don’t like it… we’re not doing that anymore,” he said.

The strike on the South Pars gas field — a major part of Iran’s energy network — led to Iranian retaliation against energy facilities in the Gulf, pushing up already high global oil and gas prices. The escalation has also raised concerns among US allies in the region, who fear a wider disruption to energy supplies.

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5 key things Netanyahu said

  1. Israel acted alone: “Israel acted alone against the gas compound,” Netanyahu said, not clarifying whether the US was informed in advance.
  2. Trump asked to pause attacks: He confirmed that Trump requested Israel to “hold off” further strikes on energy targets, adding, “we’re holding out.”
  3. Denied dragging US into war: Netanyahu rejected claims that Israel pulled Washington into the conflict, saying no one dictates Trump’s decisions.
  4. Iran’s capabilities weakened: He claimed Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles, saying its military is being “decimated.”
  5. War could end sooner: Netanyahu expressed confidence that the conflict may end “a lot faster than people think.”

The comments point to a difference in approach between Washington and Israel. The US campaign has focused on targeting Iran’s missile systems, nuclear programme and naval capacity. Israel, meanwhile, has expanded its operations to include strategic energy sites and senior leadership targets.

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Despite the divergence, both sides continue to present a united front publicly. Netanyahu has said Israel “acted alone” in the gas field strike but agreed to pause further attacks on such infrastructure at Trump’s request.

The episode underscores growing pressure on the US to balance support for Israel with concerns about escalation, especially as the conflict begins to affect global energy markets and regional stability.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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