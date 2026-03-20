‘Israel acted alone’: What Netanyahu said on Iran gas strike, Trump warning and war timeline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “acted alone” in striking Iran’s South Pars gas field and confirmed that Donald Trump had asked him to hold off further attacks on such energy infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump said he opposed Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and had directly urged Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry it out, highlighting a rare public difference between the two allies during the ongoing war, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States neither approved nor took part in the attack. “I told him, ‘Don’t do that,’” he said, adding that Washington “knew nothing” about the strike beforehand.

While he described overall coordination with Israel as strong, Trump made clear that there are limits. “We get along great. It’s coordinated, but on occasion he’ll do something… and if I don’t like it… we’re not doing that anymore,” he said.

The strike on the South Pars gas field — a major part of Iran’s energy network — led to Iranian retaliation against energy facilities in the Gulf, pushing up already high global oil and gas prices. The escalation has also raised concerns among US allies in the region, who fear a wider disruption to energy supplies.

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5 key things Netanyahu said

Israel acted alone: “Israel acted alone against the gas compound,” Netanyahu said, not clarifying whether the US was informed in advance. Trump asked to pause attacks: He confirmed that Trump requested Israel to “hold off” further strikes on energy targets, adding, “we’re holding out.” Denied dragging US into war: Netanyahu rejected claims that Israel pulled Washington into the conflict, saying no one dictates Trump’s decisions. Iran’s capabilities weakened: He claimed Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles, saying its military is being “decimated.” War could end sooner: Netanyahu expressed confidence that the conflict may end “a lot faster than people think.”

The comments point to a difference in approach between Washington and Israel. The US campaign has focused on targeting Iran’s missile systems, nuclear programme and naval capacity. Israel, meanwhile, has expanded its operations to include strategic energy sites and senior leadership targets.

Despite the divergence, both sides continue to present a united front publicly. Netanyahu has said Israel “acted alone” in the gas field strike but agreed to pause further attacks on such infrastructure at Trump’s request.

The episode underscores growing pressure on the US to balance support for Israel with concerns about escalation, especially as the conflict begins to affect global energy markets and regional stability.