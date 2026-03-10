Iran-Israel war: Netanyahu says strikes are ‘breaking Tehran’s bones’ as Iran continues attacking Gulf countries

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s strikes on Iran aim to weaken the regime and ultimately enable the Iranian people to overthrow their government.

iran israel warAccording to official figures, 11 Israeli nationals have been killed in Iranian strikes since the US-Israel launched their offensive campaign on February 28. (AP Photos)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed that his country will continue to strike Iran and said the aim of the joint US-Israeli attack on the Islamic nation was the popular overthrow of its government.

During a meeting with Israel’s hospital and health system leaders, Netanyahu said, “Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny, ultimately it depends on them,” Associated Press reported.

The Israeli prime minister added, “But there is no doubt that with the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones.” Israel along with the United States, launched attack on Iran on February 28 after Washington’s negotiations with Tehran related to the latter’s nuclear programme failed.

According to official figures, 11 Israeli nationals have been killed in Iranian strikes since the US-Israel launched their offensive campaign on February 28.

us iran war
Smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs. (AP Photo)

Trump on Iran war timeline

US President Donald Trump has given contradictory signals about ending the war in Iran which brought uncertainty in the markets as benchmark oil indices touched $120 a barrel for the first time since 2022.

On Monday, Trump told Republican lawmakers that the Iran war was likely to be a “short excursion,” however later in a post on Truth Social, the US president said that Washington would increase attacks on Tehran if it tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also said that he would be “willing to talk with Iran” as US continued strikes against the Islamic nation for the 11th day in a row. “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump said.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes has struck Gulf countries in the region, including Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar among others.

