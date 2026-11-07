Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to push ahead with a military operation against Iran just days before Israel’s October 27 election, with the backing of Mossad chief Roman Gofman. But the plan was stopped after the United States learnt about the preparations, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

The report claimed Netanyahu wanted to proceed with the operation despite opposition from other senior security officials. They feared it could trigger a dangerous escalation with Iran and potentially force a postponement of the election.

The preparations had reportedly gathered pace before an Israeli official acted recklessly, allowing the Americans to learn about the plan. The administration in Washington then moved quickly to stop it, the outlet reported. The report did not specify what the proposed operation involved or which targets inside Iran were being considered.

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Netanyahu’s office denied the report, saying, “The Prime Minister himself made it clear in real time that an attack before the elections in Israel is not on the agenda.”

Mossad chief backed Netanyahu’s Iran plan

According to the report, Gofman supported Netanyahu’s push for action against Iran, while other senior officials in Israel’s security establishment opposed the move over concerns about its timing and possible consequences.

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The latest report follows an earlier Channel 12 investigation, published on October 25, which described an unusually sharp confrontation between Netanyahu and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over a proposed military operation before the election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his ballot in his Likud party primary elections ahead of Israel’s general election in October, in Jerusalem. (AP file)

The report added that Zamir wanted a detailed discussion before the operation could go ahead. He also sought signed legal authorisation from the political leadership.

A security source quoted by Channel 12 warned that the proposed action could lead to a rapid confrontation with Iran at a particularly sensitive moment and result in a miscalculation.

The October 25 report also raised concerns among military officials that the political leadership was attempting to use the Iran issue for electoral gain. Netanyahu later dismissed the report as “nonsense” in an interview with Channel 14, saying there had been no confrontation with Zamir.

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A report by Haaretz, published on October 26, also pointed to disagreements within Israel’s security establishment over the proposed action and Gofman’s support for it. The Mossad said differences of opinion were part of normal professional discussions within the organisation.

Netanyahu wants Trump to resume strikes: Report

The report comes amid renewed discussions in Washington and Tehran over how to end the conflict, with Qatar acting as a mediator.

According to N12, Netanyahu has been pressing US President Donald Trump to resume military strikes against Iran, while Trump wants to give negotiations with Tehran more time.

The broadcaster also reported that the two leaders held a conversation earlier in the week that was described by Israeli and American sources as “direct and forceful”.

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Trump has been weighing several options, including renewed military action, a negotiated agreement with Iran, or continuing the naval blockade and economic sanctions without returning to a full-scale war.

On Friday, November 6, Trump confirmed that US forces had carried out limited strikes against an Iranian air-defence system near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. He said the system had been destroyed within minutes.

Iranian media subsequently reported explosions on Qeshm Island. The developments came as Tehran and Washington continued to consider proposals aimed at preventing a return to full-scale fighting.