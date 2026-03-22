‘Iranian missiles now have capacity to reach deep into Europe’: What Netanyahu said after Tehran missile hit town near Israeli nuclear site

Netanyahu made the comments as he visited the site in Arad which was attacked by Iran on Saturday evening where over 80 people were injured. (Photo: FB/ Prime Minister of Israel)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on world leaders to join the war in West Asia against Iran after claiming that the Islamic nation now has the “capacity to reach deep into Europe,” adding that Tehran’s missile threats, including long-range missiles put “the entire world in its sights”.

Netanyahu made the comments as he visited the site in Arad which was attacked by Iran on Saturday evening where over 80 people were injured.