‘Iranian missiles now have capacity to reach deep into Europe’: What Netanyahu said after Tehran missile hit town near Israeli nuclear site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on world leaders to join the war in West Asia against Iran after claiming that the Islamic nation now has the “capacity to reach deep into Europe,” adding that Tehran’s missile threats, including long-range missiles put “the entire world in its sights”.
Netanyahu made the comments as he visited the site in Arad which was attacked by Iran on Saturday evening where over 80 people were injured.
Iranian state media reported the strikes were in response to an attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Saturday.
Israeli PM Netanyahu said the Iranian strike on Arad is a “proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They're doing that as a mass murder weapon. Luckily, no one was killed, but that's due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians.”
Netanyahu said that Iran fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia, which is the largest island in Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean.
“That's 4,000 kilometers. I've been warning all the time. They now have the capacity to reach deep into Europe. They have already fired on European countries, Cyprus. They are putting everyone in their sights.”
Netanyahu, while visiting the Arad site on Sunday, said that Iran is essentially “blackmailing” the entire world by choking a maritime international energy route, the Strait of Hormuz.
Netanyahu said that Israel and the United States are “working for the entire world” and called on the “leaders of the rest of the countries to join up” in the war against Iran.
“I'm happy to say that I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed,” he added.