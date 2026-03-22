‘Iranian missiles now have capacity to reach deep into Europe’: What Netanyahu said after Tehran missile hit town near Israeli nuclear site

Netanyahu's Iran warning highlights missile threat reaching Europe as Israel calls on world leaders to join efforts amid escalating conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 22, 2026 08:21 PM IST First published on: Mar 22, 2026 at 08:21 PM IST
us iran war, netanyahuNetanyahu made the comments as he visited the site in Arad which was attacked by Iran on Saturday evening where over 80 people were injured. (Photo: FB/ Prime Minister of Israel)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on world leaders to join the war in West Asia against Iran after claiming that the Islamic nation now has the “capacity to reach deep into Europe,” adding that Tehran’s missile threats, including long-range missiles put “the entire world in its sights”.

Netanyahu made the comments as he visited the site in Arad which was attacked by Iran on Saturday evening where over 80 people were injured.

Iranian state media reported the strikes were in response to an attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Saturday.

Fujairah oil storage facility, gas fields hit in gulf
Fire and a plume of smoke rise from a oil storage facility in Fujairah. (AP)

Here are some statements made by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu:

  1. 01

    Netanyahu on Arad site being ‘lucky’

    Israeli PM Netanyahu said the Iranian strike on Arad is a “proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They're doing that as a mass murder weapon. Luckily, no one was killed, but that's due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians.”

  2. 02

    ‘Iran now has capacity to reach deep into Europe’

    Netanyahu said that Iran fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia, which is the largest island in Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

    “That's 4,000 kilometers. I've been warning all the time. They now have the capacity to reach deep into Europe. They have already fired on European countries, Cyprus. They are putting everyone in their sights.”

  3. 03

    ‘Iran blackmailing entire world through Strait of Hormuz’

    Netanyahu, while visiting the Arad site on Sunday, said that Iran is essentially “blackmailing” the entire world by choking a maritime international energy route, the Strait of Hormuz.

  4. 04

    ‘World leaders should join efforts against Iran’

    Netanyahu said that Israel and the United States are “working for the entire world” and called on the “leaders of the rest of the countries to join up” in the war against Iran.

    “I'm happy to say that I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed,” he added.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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