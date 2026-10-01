Flydubai incident: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar health update; Netanyahu says co-pilot was ‘radicalised’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday claimed that the co-pilot who attacked Indian pilot Smit Machchhar aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination and appeared to be suicidal. However, Netanyahu also cautioned that investigators had not yet reached a final conclusion about the attack or its motive, news agency Reuters reported.

The flydubai flight FZ1073 incident took place on Wednesday aboard the plane, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar in the cockpit as the aircraft was flying over Saudi Arabia. The wounded captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and help restrain the attacker. A reserve crew member who was on board then took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Flydubai Incident LIVE Updates

The aircraft had 174 people on board. During the incident, the Boeing 737 plunged more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data cited by Reuters.

​ FLIGHT RECORD · WORLD DESK FLIGHT RECORD · WORLD DESK Flydubai FZ1073: What happened inside the cockpit? A Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, a sudden plunge over Saudi Arabia, and a cockpit retaken by passengers and crew ​ FLIGHTFZ1073 FROMDUBAI TO​ STATUSLANDED 01 The flight ​ TEL AVIVintended destination TABUKemergency landing DUBAIdeparture Flight Flight Flydubai FZ1073 Aircraft Aircraft Boeing 737 On board On board 174 people Destination Destination Tel Aviv Emergency Emergency Over Saudi Arabia Landed Landed Tabuk, Saudi Arabia 02 The descent CRUISE33,000 FT ↘ AFTER THE PLUNGE17,000 FT ​ ​ ​ 35k ft 30k ft 25k ft 20k ft 15k ft < 30 SECONDS ​ ​ 14,000+ FT lost in less than 30 seconds Based on flight-tracking data cited by Reuters. Trace is illustrative of the reported figures, not a recorded flight path. 03 What happened in the cockpit 01 Captain attacked Attack inside the locked cockpit 02 Wounded captain opens door Smit Machchhar opened it despite his injuries 03 Passengers enter Passengers move into the cockpit 04 Attacker restrained Passengers restrain the co-pilot 05 Reserve crew takes control A reserve pilot flies the aircraft 06 Safe landing · Tabuk Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia 04 Netanyahu’s claim vs the investigation Netanyahu’s claim CLAIM · NOT A FINDING Netanyahu says Co-pilot underwent “Islamist radical indoctrination” Netanyahu says Said he “was suicidal” Netanyahu says Said he believed the attacker intended to bring down the aircraft Known / under investigation ATTRIBUTED · ONGOING Israeli officials Attacker identified as an Omani national Known Name not publicly disclosed Israeli assessment Initial view: likely acted alone Under investigation Motive still being investigated UAE probe Possible terrorist activity, prior planning or direction Israeli security officials No Iranian involvement identified so far “I don’t make final conclusions yet.” — BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER AP reports Netanyahu provided no details supporting the indoctrination claim. The motive remains under investigation. 05 The Indian pilot CAPTAIN · INDIA SMIT MACHCHHAR FLIGHT FZ1073 · STATUS: RECOVERING IN GOOD HEALTH & RECOVERING WELL— INDIAN MISSION UPDATE ​Seriously injuredHospitalisedRecovering Seriously injured during the cockpit attack Managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries Taken to hospital in Tabuk; later airlifted to the UAE, where India’s envoy visited him Indian officials remain in contact with local authorities Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters Source: Reuters, AP, Indian officials (Indian Embassy in the UAE). Descent: flight-tracking data cited by Reuters. Netanyahu quotes: Reuters/ABC News. Airlift to UAE: Gulf News. Claims by Netanyahu and Israeli officials are attributed and not independently verified. Express InfoGenIE

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What Netanyahu said about the co-pilot

“We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News, adding that this appeared to have emerged from information gathered about the co-pilot’s personal background.

Netanyahu also said it appeared the co-pilot was suicidal and that he believed the attacker was trying to bring down the aircraft.

“If you couple that with the Islamist tendencies, that radicalization that are found in his background, I think that’s … a pretty good clue,” Netanyahu said.

BREAKING: “We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.” Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu confirms the co-pilot involved in yesterday’s hijacking attempt on an Israel-bound Flydubai flight is currently under interrogation, revealing initial findings of extremist… pic.twitter.com/KTJu2N5nwA — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026

But he added, “I don’t make final conclusions yet. But that’s the indications we have now.”

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The remarks came as investigators in several countries continued to examine the attack. The UAE has launched an investigation into the circumstances and motives, including whether the incident was connected to terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction, news agencies reported.

✈️ 🇮🇱 🇦🇪 Israeli passengers welcomed home after apparent flydubai attack Passengers from a flydubai flight arrive at Ben Gurion Airport, where relatives welcome them after their flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the pilot and… pic.twitter.com/tgHkshvLZr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 1, 2026

Who is the flydubai co-pilot?

Israeli officials have identified the attacker as an Omani national, but his name has not been publicly disclosed. Omani authorities have not commented on the incident.

Two Israeli security officials said the initial assessment was that the co-pilot was likely acting alone, although the investigation was still under way.

Netanyahu said the attacker was being investigated in Saudi Arabia and that he believed the co-pilot would subsequently be taken to the UAE. Israeli officials have also been involved in the investigation.

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A regional official briefed on the investigation told the Associated Press that authorities were considering all possible scenarios, including terrorism and mental disorders, and that nothing had been ruled out. AP also reported that the co-pilot had not been publicly identified.

Was Iran involved?

Netanyahu said it was too early to determine whether the co-pilot had any connection to Iran. “We’ll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we’ll find out very soon,” he said.

However, two Israeli security officials also said Israel had not identified any Iranian involvement so far.

Netanyahu’s comments, therefore, remain an indication of what Israeli authorities are investigating rather than an established finding about the attacker’s links or motive.

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What happened to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar?

Machchhar was seriously injured during the cockpit attack but survived. After the aircraft landed in Tabuk, he was taken to hospital for treatment.

🚨🇮🇱🇦🇪 WARNING GRAPHIC: FlyDubai pilot pictured lying on the floor after a terrifying mid-air cockpit attack… Passengers describe pure horror as the co-pilot brutally attacked the captain, sending the plane into a steep dive before crew and passengers regained control.… pic.twitter.com/H8nwRx5ahw — AfrikTimes (@afriktimesint) September 30, 2026

The latest information from Indian officials is that Machchhar is recovering. The Indian mission said officials had visited him and his family and that “Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well”.

“Ambassador Deepak Mittal visited Captain Smit Matchar and his family at the hospital. Captain Matchar is in good health and recovering well. The embassy continues close coordination with local authorities to ensure the continuation of his medical care and safety,” the ambassy posted on X.

The Indian Embassy and Consulate have remained in contact with local authorities over his medical care and well-being.

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How Machchhar helped avert the disaster

According to accounts from passengers and officials, the attack left Machchhar seriously wounded while the aircraft entered a steep descent. Despite his injuries, he managed to unlock the cockpit door. Passengers then entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun later described rushing into the cockpit and helping remove the attacker. He said he then grabbed the aircraft’s controls and pulled up the yoke to help stabilise the plane.

A reserve crew aboard the aircraft ultimately took control and diverted the flight to Tabuk.

Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both praised Machchhar for his actions during the emergency. Modi said the pilot’s courage and presence of mind helped save the lives of those on board.

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Investigation underway

The UAE has said its investigation will establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and determine its motive, including whether it was connected to terrorism or involved prior planning.

Israel is also investigating the incident. Netanyahu said Israeli authorities would follow the investigation and potentially participate in it. The incident has also prompted Israel to review security checks for pilots flying into the country. Israeli officials said security procedures for pilots operating flights to Israel would be strengthened following the attack, The Times of Israel reported.