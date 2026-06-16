Why is Israel PM Netanyahu unhappy with Trump’s Iran peace deal? 5 possible reasons

US-Iran truce deal has sparked tensions with Netanyahu as Israel maintains military operations against Hezbollah despite ceasefire efforts.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 10:54 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference. (File Photo)
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US President Donald Trump’s push for a peace agreement with Iran has exposed growing differences with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists Israel’s campaign against Iran and its regional proxies is “not over” even as Washington pushes for a regional settlement.

Here’s why the deal poses a problem for Netanyahu:

1. Continued military operations despite truce demands

The Israeli military has continued its offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon even after Trump’s insistence that Tel Aviv and other players in the region “must tone down” amid the truce deal being brokered to cease violence in the region.

 2. Netanyahu highlights major military gains against Iran

Speaking at a press briefing in Jerusalem on Tuesday, for the first time since Washington and Tehran announced the preliminary truce, Netanyahu said the campaign launched against Iran was one of the most consequential military operations in Israeli history.

Also Read | ‘I did not like the attack on Beirut’: Trump’s public split with Netanyahu over Lebanon

“We neutralised their nuclear scientists, decapitated the leaders of the terror regime, crushed the nuclear facilities, destroyed missiles, and destroyed the overwhelming majority of factories producing missiles. We saved the State of Israel from annihilation,” Netanyahu told reporters.

3. Upcoming elections and shrinking political capital

With the general election around the corner in Israel, which needs to be held before the end of October 2026, PM Netanyahu has been surrounded by limited political options, and the leader also faces a corruption trial in Tel Aviv. The BBC reported.

4. Opposition criticises Netanyahu’s dilemma in the Knesset

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid gave a statement in the Knesset on Monday regarding Netanyahu’s options as “either a direct and destructive confrontation with our greatest ally, or a submissive surrender of Israeli interests”.

5. Coalition demands and far-right backlash over ceasefire terms

However, Netanyahu’s own Likud party members and far-right cabinet ministers in the government’s coalition have made comments that have reportedly put pressure on the prime minister, especially the demand that Tehran has reiterated that the ceasefire should include “military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

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Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a post on social media, wrote, “Trump’s agreement does not bind us. We are not parties to this agreement, which does not ensure our security.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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