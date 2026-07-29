Netanyahu says he’ll go to New York despite Zohran Mamdani’s arrest calls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September despite repeated calls by New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for his arrest over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Speaking to Fox News after his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu dismissed Mamdani’s remarks and said he would travel to New York as planned.

‘I’m going to New York’

“I’m going to New York,” Netanyahu said, adding that he would “speak the truth” in front of what he described as a “hate-spewing elected official.”

Accusing Mamdani of turning New Yorkers against the Jewish community, Netanyahu said, “What are we in the 1930s? What is this? So much hate, so many lies.”