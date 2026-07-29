Netanyahu says he’ll go to New York despite Zohran Mamdani’s arrest calls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September despite repeated calls by New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for his arrest over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
Speaking to Fox News after his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu dismissed Mamdani’s remarks and said he would travel to New York as planned.
‘I’m going to New York’
“I’m going to New York,” Netanyahu said, adding that he would “speak the truth” in front of what he described as a “hate-spewing elected official.”
Accusing Mamdani of turning New Yorkers against the Jewish community, Netanyahu said, “What are we in the 1930s? What is this? So much hate, so many lies.”
BREAKING: Netanyahu confirms he’s going to New York City.
“First of all I’m going to New York… I’m going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official.”
Mamdani has repeatedly criticised Netanyahu over Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, calling him a “war criminal” and accusing him of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians.
Although Mamdani has acknowledged that New York City officials lack the legal authority to arrest Netanyahu under the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant, he has urged federal authorities to enforce it.
Netanyahu rejects ICC warrant
Responding to the arrest calls, Netanyahu described the ICC as a “corrupt” and “evil” organisation and dismissed the warrant against him as “fake.”
He questioned why the court had targeted him while, according to him, failing to hold groups such as Hezbollah accountable. Netanyahu also warned that the ICC could eventually target US leaders and military personnel.
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Why is the ICC warrant important?
The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. Israel rejects the allegations and does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction.
Why does Mamdani matter?
Mamdani is the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor and has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
Netanyahu praises Trump after White House meeting
Netanyahu also described his meeting with Trump as “one of the best meetings” he has had with the US president, saying reports of cracks in US-Israel ties were unfounded.
He said both leaders remained united in their objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, adding that the goal would be achieved “either through diplomatic means or other means” if necessary.
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