IDF soldier vandalises Christian shrine in south Lebanon, Netanyahu says ‘stunned’

A photo showing an Israeli soldier smashing and desecrating a crucifix in a southern Lebanese village that is home to Christians drew widespread condemnation on Monday. Israeli leaders, the United States and church leaders flayed the incident after a photo emerged online over the weekend that shows a soldier taking the blunt side of an axe to a fallen sculpture of Jesus on the cross. It was posted by Younis Tirawi, a Palestinian reporter who has also posted images of Israeli soldiers’ apparent misconduct in Gaza, Reuters reported.
The news agency verified the location of the image as Debel, one of the few villages in southern Lebanon where residents remained through an Israeli military campaign against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia that began on March 2 after the group fired rockets at Israel in support of Iran.
The cross was part of a small shrine in the garden of a family living on the edge of the village, said Fadi Falfel, a priest in Debel.
“One of the Israeli soldiers broke the cross and did this horrible thing, this desecration of our holy symbols,” he said.
Netanyahu’s statement
Netanyahu said he was “stunned and saddened” to learn that an IDF soldier had damaged a Catholic religious icon. “I condemn the act in the strongest terms,” he posted.
As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region.
He said that authorities would take disciplinary action after completing an investigation into the incident. He claimed that, unlike in West Asia, Israel is a Jewish country where people of all religions can flourish.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on X that “Swift, severe, & public consequences are needed.”
The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, which includes Jerusalem’s Catholic Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said in a statement that the act “constitutes a grave affront to the Christian faith.”
“It further reveals a disturbing failure in moral and human formation, wherein even the most elementary reverence for the sacred and for the dignity of others has been gravely compromised,” the statement said.
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