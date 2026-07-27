‘Fomenting hate’: Netanyahu hits out at NYC Mayor Mamdani over ICC arrest call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the latter urged the US government to arrest him over the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant if he visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September. Calling Mamdani’s remarks divisive, Netanyahu accused the mayor of “fomenting hate” and asserted he would travel to New York as planned.

Speaking at the Fox News channel’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Netanyahu said Mamdani was failing to represent all New Yorkers by targeting him over the war in Gaza. “He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers- Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone… But he’s trying to turn one group against the other,” Netanyahu said.

He also raised concerns about growing antisemitism in the US and other Western nations, saying many Jews in New York City which is the world’s second-largest Jewish community, feel very uncomfortable, The Guardian reported.

Netanyahu-Mamdani exchange

The latest exchange follows a video statement which was released by Mamdani last week on Tuesday, in which he called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and urged the US federal government to enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

Mamdani said Washington should join the ICC and carry out the arrest. “It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant,” he said.

He added that Netanyahu “is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”

Netanyahu on ICC charges

The Israeli PM rejected the ICC case against him as politically motivated, calling the allegations bogus. The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack.

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Israel rejected the allegations and said neither Israel nor the United States is a member of the ICC, meaning the court’s warrant has no automatic legal force within the US.

Netanyahu’s arrest?

Legal experts broadly agree that New York City has no authority to execute an ICC arrest warrant.

Foreign affairs and treaty obligations fall under the jurisdiction of the US federal government, not state or city authorities. Additionally, the American Servicemembers’ Protection Act restricts cooperation with ICC arrest efforts, while customary international law generally grants sitting heads of government immunity when visiting foreign countries.

Mamdani had repeatedly promised during his mayoral campaign that he would seek Netanyahu’s arrest if he visited New York. After taking office, however, his administration reviewed the legal options and concluded that the city lacks the power to act.

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Trump backs Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump has publicly sided with Netanyahu, declaring on Truth Social that the Israeli leader “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.”

Netanyahu is expected to visit Washington before travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly, where the ICC warrant and the mayor’s remarks are likely to remain politically contentious, despite there being no legal mechanism for New York City to enforce the international court’s order.