Netanyahu accuses Biden era’s ‘arms embargo’ for deaths of Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Netanyahu didn't directly name Joe Biden's administration but highlighted that the "embargo" ended as soon as Trump returned.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday stated that some Israeli soldiers died during the war in Gaza against militant group Hamas due to what he called an “arms embargo” which allegedly caused Tel Aviv to run out of ammunition.

Netanyahu, speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, didn’t categorically specify how many Israeli soldiers lost their lives due to the “arms embargo” or when did the incident actually happen. He said Israel “paid a very heavy price” during the war against Hamas, including the loss of soldiers’ lives.

Detailing that ammunition shortage affected the military’s operation on ground, Netanyahu said, “At a certain stage, we didn’t have enough ammunition.” Though the Israeli prime minister acknowledged that casualties do occur in war but stressed that some Israeli soldiers deaths were avoidable.

While “part of that is what happens in war,” Netanyahu said, part of it stemmed from the fact that “at a certain stage, we didn’t have enough ammunition.”

The US-backed arms embargo ended once Republican leader Donald Trump became the president of the United States, Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister did not directly name the former US President Joe Biden’s administration but highlighted that the “embargo” ended as soon as Trump returned to the White House, Times of Israel reported.

Previously, Netanyahu has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of applying an arms embargo on supplies to Israel. However, Biden had clarified and rejected instituting any arms embargo on Israel except for a batch of 2,000 pounds “bunker-buster” bombs.

Accusing the lack of ammunition at the battleground during the war in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “Heroes fell because they didn’t have the ammunition they needed And part of that absent ammunition was because of the embargo.”

The remains of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, recently returned to the country which has cleared the way for the next and more challenging phase of its ceasefire with Hamas.