‘We have some other friends, like India’: Netanyahu pushes back on Vance’s ‘only ally’ remark

PM Netanyahu pushes back on JD Vance's "only ally" remark, citing India's support amid tensions over Lebanon strikes and the US-Iran peace deal.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 6, 2026 05:52 AM IST First published on: Jul 6, 2026 at 05:52 AM IST
Israel-IndiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against US Vice President JD Vance’s claim that Washington is Israel’s only powerful ally, telling Fox News that Israel counts on support from partners well beyond the United States, including India. The remarks came amid rising friction between the two allies over Israel’s operations in Lebanon and the US-brokered peace agreement with Iran.

Netanyahu cites India support

Responding to Vance’s comments, Netanyahu told Fox News, “We have some other friends, like a small country called India. It has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there.”

Netanyahu said he maintains a good relationship with Vance despite their disagreements. “He and I have a very good relationship, but that doesn’t mean I agree with everything he says,” he said, adding that no rift exists between him and President Trump, whom he called “the greatest friend we ever had in the White House.”

Iran deal remains a point of tension

Vance had defended the peace agreement with Iran, saying it was designed to end months of conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lay the groundwork for broader regional negotiations. He reminded Israeli leaders of Washington’s military support, noting that two-thirds of Israel’s defensive weapons had been “built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars.”

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“The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in,” Vance said.

Differences over Lebanon

Vance also criticized recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning they risked undermining delicate negotiations between Washington and Tehran. “Israel has the right to defend itself, but fundamentally the Israelis, just like everybody else, have to respect this peace process that is fundamentally good for them and good for the entire region,” he said.

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He added that Trump grows frustrated when diplomatic progress is followed by violence. “We seem to be right on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the agreement, and then all of a sudden, there’s a major explosion that goes off in a civilian population centre in Beirut, and a lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their lives. That’s not acceptable,” Vance said, adding that “both sides have to honour their end of the deal.”

Also read Expert Explains | Why Israel’s operations in Lebanon won’t address its long-term security concerns

Netanyahu defended Israel’s continued military presence in southern Lebanon, saying Christian villages in the area “have actually asked to be annexed to Israel because we protect them against Hezbollah fanatics who want to kill them.” He said, “If you want to have peace, you better be able to protect yourself against those who want to annihilate you.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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