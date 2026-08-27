Nestle wants India to consult on food-labelling rules amid debate on packaging warnings

Companies like Coca-Cola and Nestle have voluntarily put similar labels on their products in many ​European ​markets for years. (Photo: File Image)

Nestle wants India to consult with companies when drafting rules for front-of-pack health labelling on food and drinks to ensure it is done “scientifically,” its chief executive said, amid a public debate on the lack of such measures in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has for years tried to implement some form of warning labels ⁠on ​packaging, but dropped a proposal after companies like Coca-Cola and industry groups representing the likes of Nestle in March opposed the measures, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Since the story was published, consumers and health experts in India have expressed their anger on social media. Companies like Coca-Cola and Nestle have voluntarily put similar labels on their products in many ​European ​markets for years.