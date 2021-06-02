Nepal’s Tarai-based JSP set for split over Oli support

With the Tarai-based Janata Samajbadi Party divided on the issue of joining the K P Oli-led cabinet or staying in the opposition, rival factions on Tuesday resorted to expelling and counter-expelling members, making its split inevitable.

The faction led by Upendra Yadav and Baburam Bhattarai, which is opposed to joining the Oli government, expelled four leaders of the rival group — Mahanth Thakur, Rajendra Mahato, Lakshman Lal Karn and Sarvendranath Shukla — from the party. Soon after, the Thakur faction expelled Yadav.

The Mahanth Thakur faction is currently negotiating with Oli to join the cabinet, although Oli’s premiership is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

The party has 32 members – the Thakur faction controls the majority of parliamentarians, while the Bhattarai faction has clear hold over the organisation.