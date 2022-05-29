Nepal’s Tara Air flight missing, four Indians onboard

A Tara Air airplane carrying 19 passengers, including four Indians, from Nepal’s Pokhara to Jomsom in Mustang district adjoining Tibet went missing Sunday after it lost contact at 9:55 am, The Kathmandu Post reported quoting an airline official.

The 9N-AET Twin Otter plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepalis along with three crew members. The last contact with the aircraft was made in Lete Pass. The aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9.50 am.

“There has been no word officially on the condition of the passengers that include four Indians, possibly on a pilgrimage to the famous Muktinath Temple there… we fear the worst,” a Tara airlines source said. The crew members include a senior instructor pilot, co-pilot and an air hostess, the source added.

There was also an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in the Ghasa region of Jomson, according to an air traffic controller at the Jomson airport.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.