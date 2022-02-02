Nepal’s Sher Bahadur Deuba to push for $500mn MCC deal with US

After his decision on early elections to the local bodies, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday again appeared determined to have $500 million dollar Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) deal endorsed by the Parliament, much against the wishes of the coalition partners.

Deuba asked coalition leaders Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of the Maoist Centre and Madhav Kumar Nepal, both former Prime Ministers, to give him the details about their reservation on the deal, which the PM claims would ostensibly enhance road and hydro energy infrastructure in the country.

The $500 million grant that Nepal and US signed in late 2017 has been in a limbo as the Parliament has failed to endorse it as recommended by the Ministry of law. While Deuba has assured MCC and taken a public position to have it endorsed by Parliament by end of this month, the two left coalition partners have said certain provisions of the deal directly undermine the sovereignty of the country and its “non-aligned” foreign policy.

After an hour-long meeting, Nepal said “We will not let the coalition split because of MCC, and will give in writing our views on the issue at the earliest.”

The MCC headquarter and Nepal compact have, however, made it clear that they would not entertain any amendment to the initial deal. But there are indications that Deuba is negotiating with K P Oli, leader of the main opposition party—Communist Party of Nepal — Unified Marxist Leninist—for his support to have the MCC endorsed.

A highly placed source said Oli has asked for removal of Speaker, Agni Prasad Sapkota, a Maoist

leader, on the grounds that he is facing a murder trial in the court. “There is no commitment of Oli to support the MCC in Parliament at this juncture since elections to Parliament is less than a year away, but Sapkota’s exit, he thinks, may increase the area of cooperation on many issues, including the MCC,” the source said.