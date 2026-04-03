Nepal’s ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party asks ‘political appointees’ to leave public offices

The ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party today urged all “political appointees” holding posts in public offices to leave, hinting that their refusal may resultantly lead to their removal.

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Addressing the inaugural session of the House of Representatives today, RSP Chief Rabi Lamichhane said a positive response to the appeal would make things easier.

The RSP has been planning to remove chiefs of government boards and corporations, different constitutional bodies, diplomatic missions and other public positions, a practice three major political parties – Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist and the Maoist centre – are accused of following in the past two decades.