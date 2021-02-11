Nepal’s ruling party faction stages huge rally against PM Oli

A faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, led by former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Madhav Kumar Nepal, staged a massive protest rally against current Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday.

Oli, who is fighting a legal and political battle for legitimacy after dissolving Parliament on December 20, had addressed a rally of his supporters last week to defend the controversial decision. The size of the crowd at Wednesday’s rally by the rival NCP faction far exceeded that of Oli’s, and was addressed by Prachanda and other leaders. They criticised the dissolution of Parliament and the endorsement of the move by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari as an act of “collusion” against the letter and spirit of the country’s Constitution.

“Such a brazen move by the Prime Minister is unacceptable,” said Madhav Nepal. Prachanda said their protest rally was not only against Oli, but also a message to the Nepal Supreme Court and Election Commission.

The Supreme Court has been hearing legal challenges to Oli’s dissolution of Parliament. The Election Commission has been urged by the rival NCP faction to recognise it as the real NCP.