Nepal’s Presidential Election: Prachanda backs Opposition candidate; Oli says ‘breach’ of understanding

Exactly two months after two big Communist parties of Nepal — the Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) and the Maoist Centre — came together to form a coalition government along with other parties, they parted ways on Saturday, backing rival presidential candidates.

The Maoist Centre, headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has decided to support a presidential candidate from the main opposition — the Nepali Congress — and jointly field Ram Chandra Poudel instead of the UML candidate, Subhash Chandra Nembang, for the post for which election will be held on March 9. Paudel, 78, and Nembang, 69, filed their candidacies on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s decision prompted the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) to pull out of the Cabinet and announce withdrawal of support to the government. Its four ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Rajendra Lingden, handed over their resignation to the PM, conveying that they were dissociating themselves from the coalition “in view of the changed political circumstances”.

UML chief KPS Oli said Prachanda had breached an understanding struck at the time of forming the coalition government on December 26.

The party, however, has decided to remain in the government, at least till the presidential poll, as an estranged partner which has more than double the number of members in the House of Representatives.

Prachanda has not given a reason for his decision, though the Nepali Congress party is a former ally of Maoist Centre.

The PM’s office confirmed that four ministers have put in their papers but did not say whether their resignations had been accepted.

Advertisement

Political analysts said the moves did not suggest that the Prachanda government was in immediate trouble, as Maoist Centre still enjoys majority support in Parliament, but the turmoil could lead to a new coalition being formed.

Apart from Nepali Congress and Maoist Centre members, Poudel has been pledged the support of six other parties. Nembang, meanwhile, is likely to be supported by the RPP and Rastriya Swatantra Party in the election.

All the members of the two Houses of Parliament and unicameral provincial legislature constitute the electoral college to elect the President.