Nepal’s Prachanda says he can be blamed for ‘only’ 5,000 deaths during civil war

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda. (Reuters/File) Former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda. (Reuters/File)

Former Prime minister and chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said Wednesday that he was ready to take responsibility for the death of 5,000 people, but that he was not responsible for all 17,000 deaths that took place during the decade-long armed insurgency led by the Maoists beginning February 1996.

Prachanda’s statement comes amid demands by rival politicians that he should be tried for killing 17,000 people during the insurgency, which was led by Prachanda.

Addressing a gathering in Kathmandu, Dahal said since he led a movement against the feudal system, he was ready to take responsibility for the killing of 5,000 people. The other 12,000, he said, were killed by the state.

The Maoists are now part of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and had joined the political mainstream in 2006.

