Nepal’s PM faces confidence vote amid party revolt

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to face a confidence vote in the House of Representatives on Monday.

A revolt in Oli’s Nepal Communist Party-Unified Marxist Leninist is likely to see several lawmakers resigning their seat before the vote of confidence. This, as well as an understanding between two major opposition parties — the Nepali Congress and the Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre — to defeat Oli leaves open the likelihood that the current government may have to bow out of office 22 months prior to the end of its five-year term.

Oli’s political fortunes have been on the decline since last December when he unilaterally dissolved the House, which was later reinstated by the country’s Supreme Court.