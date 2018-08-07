Nepal’s KP Oli accused of interfering with freedom of judiciary

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli (Reuters Photo) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli (Reuters Photo)

After a parliamentary committee in Nepal overwhelmingly rejected the name of Deepakraj Joshi for appointment as the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, there have been claims that the judiciary is not completely independent. The Opposition Nepali Congress has said it will “expose” Prime Minister K P Oli’s attempts to “bring the judiciary under executive or legislative control”.

While major political parties including the Communists, Nepali Congress and those based in Madhes over the years have been packing judiciary with their party loyalists, Oli allegedly began directly interfering on the issue, especially on the choice of Chief Justice, after he became the Prime Minister in February. The person who will likely be nominated for the chief justice post is Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

But the process of recommending him would not be without hassle. Constitutional experts say it has to be recommended by the judicial council, a body headed by the chief justice, to the Constitutional Council headed by the Prime Minister with leader of the Opposition as one of the members. “Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba may not attend the next meeting as Oli has been using dual games on appointment of the chief justice,” a senior parliamentarian of the party told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

