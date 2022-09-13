scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Nepal’s CJ implicates top politicians, fellow judges as culprits for judiciary’s fall

Min Bishwakarma, a member of the committee, told the media that they were considering summoning the people CJ Rana has named, and that he himself could be called again if there were more questions to be asked.

Legal and constitutional experts are divided as to whether the motion could be carried forward to the next House as the tenure of the current House of representatives will end next week. (File Photo)

As a two-week-long questioning by an 11-member parliamentary committee has come to an end, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana pointed fingers at the prime minister and his fellow judges, alleging their interference in the process has ruined the reputation of the judiciary.

Min Bishwakarma, a member of the committee, told the media that they were considering summoning the people CJ Rana has named, and that he himself could be called again if there were more questions to be asked.

After a series of 43 questions related to his alleged role in seeking a share in the Cabinet and appointment in Constitutional positions in the Supreme Court and High Courts for his relatives, the committee has to decide by the end of this week whether to send the matter to the full house with its recommendations to proceed with the impeachment or drop it here.

Legal and constitutional experts are divided as to whether the motion could be carried forward to the next House as the tenure of the current House of representatives will end next week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Rana alleged that the main reason behind the motion against him was his refusal to step down and make way for Deepak Kumar Karki, the current acting Chief Justice. He also claimed that Dina Upadhyay, a leader of the Nepali Congress, assured him that the motion would be withdrawn if he stepped down and that the proposal was approved by both PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and Maoist Chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Incidentally, Upadhyay admitted on Tuesday that she had approached Rana to try for ‘a graceful and dignified settlement’.

Rana also blamed fellow judges, retired and serving, for holding a grudge after he refused to appoint them.

Advertisement

Rana added that the time to register the motion was deliberately chosen as the Supreme Court was going to begin the hearing of a mega land scam, which implicated many, including two former prime ministers — Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai.

He also claimed that the chairman of the Bar had approached him to appoint a prominent human right lawyer’s wife as a High Court judge, who was now indulging in an act of vendetta, as Rana refused to do so.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Nepal has adopted a different method of proceeding with an impeachment motion. Except in the case of the President, vice-president and presiding officers of both Houses of Parliament, a petition signed by at least one-fourth of the House and registered in the parliamentary secretariat will lead to the automatic suspension of the person from the post.

Advertisement

While two such motions have been registered in the past 10 years, Rana’s case is the first to move further to an investigation.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The parties, mainly Nepali Congress and the Maoists signed the petition in the first week of March this year, but did not pursue it after Rana’s suspension. It was taken up by the Speaker almost six months later, followed by the formation of the parliamentary committee.

The Speaker yielded to pressure from the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal — Unified Marxist Leninist and the Bar Association— which said it was a deliberate move to keep the motion in pending till Rana’s retirement due on November 13.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:14:58 pm
Next Story

Waterlogging a result of poor management, corruption by BJP in PMC: NCP, Congress

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement