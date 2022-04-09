Nepal’s central bank governor suspended

The Nepal government suspended the country’s central bank governor, Maha Prasad Adhikari, amid his purported disagreements with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, in which nominees for 20 ambassadorial positions were also decided.

A Cabinet source said Adhikari’s suspension came in the wake of his refusal to release 400 million Nepali rupees, routed through the US, to a businessman and suspect in a money laundering case, despite the Finance Minister’s instructions. Deputy governor Neelam Dhungana was designated as acting governor.

The nominees for ambassadors to 20 countries include Maoist leader Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, who has been picked as envoy to China. The ambassadorial positions will need parliamentary approval before they are finalised.