Declared dead on Everest, Nepali Sherpa crawls back alive as funeral rites begin at home

A Nepali Sherpa guide presumed dead on Mount Everest stunned rescuers after crawling back alive six days later — even as his family had already begun funeral rituals in Kathmandu, The Guardian reported.

The climber, Hillary Dawa Sherpa, was last seen above Camp 3, at around 7,500 metres (24,600 feet) on May 29, as he walked down the mountain after summiting. He could not, however, reach the base camp with fellow groups, a report by the BBC stated.

The chances of his arrival at the base camp were slim, as a fellow climber said Sherpa was last seen around the “death zone” region of the Everest, where low pressure makes oxygen levels insufficient for sustained human survival, The Guardian quoted.

‘Sherpa is in good health’

However, in what is being termed as “miraculous” by Nepal’s mountaineering community, the Sherpa was located on Thursday morning, Pemba Sherpa, the Executive Director of 8K Expeditions, which coordinated the search, told the news outlet.

A climbing support team found him as he crawled down the snowy slopes around the Khumbu icefall, just above base camp, Pemba Sherpa stated.

He had frostbite on his hands, but appeared to be in good health. The climber was shifted to safety and provided with food and water, The Guardian noted.

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Funeral rites underway at home

After being comforted, the Sherpa was flown down to a hospital in Kathmandu by a rescue helicopter. His wife and daughter, who had already begun the funeral rituals, were desperately waiting for his arrival.

“We first heard that he was still alive on the local news,” his wife, Damu Sherpa, told The Guardian.

Moreover, the couple’s daughter, Mendo Lhamu Sherpa, said they were on the second day of a funeral ritual, which usually lasts for several days.

“When we first heard about it [the rescue], we could not be sure if that person was indeed our father,” she said. “So to be certain we asked for photos to be sent, and then only we were sure and very happy.”

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What underwent on his way down to the base camp?

One of Dawa’s fellow climbers, Chris Thrall, had shared a video tribute to him, believing he had died on his way down from the world’s highest mountain.

Speaking to The Guardian, Thrall described Dawa sat down for a rest on their way down. “I turned, and I said: ‘Hillary, are you OK, brother?’ He said: ‘Yes, yes, fine Chris, please go, go!’” Thrall shared.

Dawa bore a satellite phone and a radio but wasn’t sure if they were functional.

Thrall said as he continued to walk down, he found Dawa’s Polish client “with no oxygen and frostbite” and decided to help him down.

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He said he believed the experienced Nepali guide would make his own way down. “The weather was so changeable and so bitter,” said Thrall. “Tragic. Unfortunate. But it’s the high mountains. That’s it.”

The ‘Death Zone’

More than a thousand climbers and their guides scaled Everest this May — the busiest climbing season ever on the world’s highest mountain, according to media reports.

Five people have died this season, according to The Guardian.

Just two weeks ago, Hyderabad resident Arun Kumar Tiwari, after fulfilling a long-standing dream — summiting Mount Everest — was close to begin his descent when his health failed and he died.

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Along with Tiwari, his 47-year-old fellow mountaineer Sandeep Are also died on the same day, on May 21. While Tiwari’s family decided to leave his body there to honour his love for the mountains, Are’s body was recovered as he died lower down on the mountain.

( With inputs from AP)