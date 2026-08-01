Renowned Nepalese climber Purja dies in PoK avalanche

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Nirmal Purja, also known as Nimsdai, the world‑famous mountaineer who set a world record seven years ago by successfully climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres within just six months, has died along with nine fellow climbers after an avalanche swept them at least 1,000 metres down during their ascent of Broad Peak in Pakistan.
The avalanche swept the group—six Nepalis, and one each from China, Oman, Pakistan, and the U.S.—on Thursday from somewhere between Camp Three and Camp Two of the 8,051‑metre mountain, the 12th highest in the world. The death of the group led by Purja, who had earlier served in the British Gorkha, was officially announced today. His life was cut short long before he was planning to set another record by conquering all the peaks above 8,000 meters without oxygen.
Elite Exped, his expedition group said in a statement: “Today, with profound sadness and immense heartbreak, we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition did not survive.”
“Today we mourn not only Nimal, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides — Pur Bahadur Gurung and Nima Sherpa,” it added.
A graduate from the Small Heaven School in Chitwan district, some 160 km away from here, Purja joined the British Army when he was 18.
“He always used to talk about joining the British Army like his father and not so much about the climbing mountains then,” recalls Sabin Thapa, his school friend.
His first trip to the Mountt Everest Base Camp came in late 2012. Since then, he remained determined to summiting various peaks.
Soon, he scaled Lobuche East in Nepal and Mount Everest in quick succession.
Back in Nepal after retirement, the ascent of 14 peaks within six months in 2019 brought him workdwide fame.
A journey that began then – and continued with training and motivating mountaineers from across the world – ended with his death in Pakistan on Thursday.
Nepal PM Balendra Shah extended his condolences on the death of Purja and five other Nepalese climbers.
“Only the physical journeys of Nirmal Purja and all the other departed mountaineers have come to an end; the legacy of their courage, dedication, and contributions will forever remain alive and inspiring. Heartfelt tributes to all the departed mountaineers. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, and well-wishers,” he said in a social media post.
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