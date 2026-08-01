Renowned Nepalese climber Purja dies in PoK avalanche

Nirmal Purja, also known as Nimsdai, the world‑famous mountaineer who set a world record seven years ago by successfully climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres within just six months, has died along with nine fellow climbers after an avalanche swept them at least 1,000 metres down during their ascent of Broad Peak in Pakistan.

The avalanche swept the group—six Nepalis, and one each from China, Oman, Pakistan, and the U.S.—on Thursday from somewhere between Camp Three and Camp Two of the 8,051‑metre mountain, the 12th highest in the world. The death of the group led by Purja, who had earlier served in the British Gorkha, was officially announced today. His life was cut short long before he was planning to set another record by conquering all the peaks above 8,000 meters without oxygen.