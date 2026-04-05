US-Iran war: Nepal announces two-day weekly off due to ‘abnormal situation’

Last week, the Himalayan nation more than doubled the price of aviation fuel which led to a rise in airfare. (Image generated using AI)

The government of Nepal has decided to implement a two-day weekly holiday for government offices and educational institutions on Saturdays and Sundays due to ongoing disruptions in petroleum supplies, Nepal government officials said on Sunday.

Following a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Nepal’s Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Youth and Sports Sasmit Pokharel announced the decision to implement a two-day weekly holiday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Earlier, only Saturday was observed as the weekly off for government offices. Pokharel further added that government offices, except for educational institutions, will now function from 9am to 5pm on working days.

He said the decision was taken due to ongoing petroleum supply disruption caused amid US-Israel’s war against Iran in West Asia.