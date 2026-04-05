US-Iran war: Nepal announces two-day weekly off due to ‘abnormal situation’

The government of Nepal has decided to implement a two-day weekly holiday for government offices and educational institutions on Saturdays and Sundays due to ongoing disruptions in petroleum supplies, Nepal government officials said on Sunday.
Following a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Nepal’s Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Youth and Sports Sasmit Pokharel announced the decision to implement a two-day weekly holiday, The Kathmandu Post reported.
Earlier, only Saturday was observed as the weekly off for government offices. Pokharel further added that government offices, except for educational institutions, will now function from 9am to 5pm on working days.
He said the decision was taken due to ongoing petroleum supply disruption caused amid US-Israel’s war against Iran in West Asia.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to soaring fuel prices in Nepal with petrol prices rising to NPR 202 per litre in the domestic market. Kathmandu has increased petrol prices by 9.55% and diesel prices by 7%, while the country has also started rationing cooking gas.
The Kathmandu Post report further stated that Nepal government’s cabinet has also prepared a legal framework in order to facilitate the conversion of petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.
Last week, the Himalayan nation more than doubled the price of aviation fuel which led to a rise in airfare.
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Nepal Oil Corporation raised fuel price by 84.7% for international flights from Kathmandu, by 116.2% for jets operating from Pokhara and 117.4% from Bhairahawa, Reuters reported.
According to Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul, “The increase is because (of) the abnormal situation existing now…and will hurt the passengers. But the airfares will decrease as soon as the fuel prices fall.”
Since US-Israel launched strikes against Iran, the Strait of Hormuz which is a key fuel and gas passage has effectively remained closed, causing disruption in fuel supply.
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