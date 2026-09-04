Two workers rescued from Nepal tunnel 9 days after flash flood

In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, soldiers rescue a worker alive from a tunnel during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district. (Photo: AP)

Two workers have been pulled out alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal, nine days after a flash flood that killed more than 1,200 people. The rescue took place at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, one of the sites worst hit by last week’s disaster, army spokesperson Brig Gen Raja Ram Basnet said. Teams are continuing to search for more people believed to be trapped inside.

The first survivor pulled out was named as Sanjaya Shah, a mechanical foreman with the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), a senior NEA official told the BBC. Local television footage showed him covered in mud and being carried out of the site on a rescuer’s shoulder before being taken to the Nepal Army barrack in Trishuli. A second worker, identified as Kabir Maharjan, was rescued shortly after. Both were found at a depth of 170 metres inside the tunnel, Basnet confirmed.