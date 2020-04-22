Nepal to import equipment worth $18million to fight coronavirus

Nepal has also been negotiating with India for purchase of 53 items. (AP/File Photo) Nepal has also been negotiating with India for purchase of 53 items. (AP/File Photo)

Nepal is set to import $18 million worth of equipment from China to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country, officials said.

They said 67 different items, including corona testing kits, is being bought by the Nepal Army as authorised by the government, Brigadier Bigyan Dev Panday, spokesperson of the Nepal Army, said.

The Army was assigned the job as earlier purchase by a private firm following a deal with the Ministry of Health had to be abandoned mid way through after it was found inflating rates and buying substandard goods.

Nepal has also been negotiating with India for purchase of 53 items.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.