Nepal-Tibet floods in numbers: Tourists from 30+ nations missing, highest from India

India accounts for the largest number of missing foreign tourists in Nepal, with 288 Indians reported missing. (AP Photo)

More than 1,300 people, including hundreds of foreign tourists, remain missing after catastrophic floods and landslides struck Nepal and neighbouring Tibet, as rescue teams continue searching areas cut off by destroyed roads and bridges.

Nepal’s tourism authorities have reported differing preliminary figures as they continue verifying missing travellers. One Reuters tally put the number at 570 missing tourists, including 517 foreigners from 33 countries, while a later update put the figure at 667 tourists, including 540 foreigners from 31 countries.

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The number of missing may vary across agencies because of differences in how the data was collected, when it was reported and how it was verified.

India has the highest number of missing tourists

India accounts for the largest number of missing foreign tourists in Nepal, with 288 Indians reported missing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.