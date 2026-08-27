Nepal-Tibet floods in numbers: Tourists from 30+ nations missing, highest from India

More than 1,300 people, including hundreds of foreign tourists, remain missing after catastrophic floods and landslides struck Nepal and neighbouring Tibet, as rescue teams continue searching areas cut off by destroyed roads and bridges.
Nepal’s tourism authorities have reported differing preliminary figures as they continue verifying missing travellers. One Reuters tally put the number at 570 missing tourists, including 517 foreigners from 33 countries, while a later update put the figure at 667 tourists, including 540 foreigners from 31 countries.
The number of missing may vary across agencies because of differences in how the data was collected, when it was reported and how it was verified.
India has the highest number of missing tourists
India accounts for the largest number of missing foreign tourists in Nepal, with 288 Indians reported missing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
At least 65 US citizens are missing, while Malaysia’s foreign ministry said 55 of its nationals who had reported to its embassy in Kathmandu were uncontactable. Nepal’s tourism board put the number of missing Malaysians at 51.
Authorities said 53 Ukrainians were missing. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the figure included 46 tourists with whom Nepalese authorities had lost contact.
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The missing also include 35 Australians. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government was working with Nepal to locate its missing citizens.
Nepal’s tourism board said 33 British citizens and 25 Canadians were also missing.
More than 1,300 missing after Nepal–Tibet floods
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The Indian Express · Global Desk
More than 1,300 missing after Nepal–Tibet floods
Rescue operations continued on Thursday, August 27, 2026, after flash floods and mudslides triggered by a glacier collapse devastated communities near the Nepal–China border. Figures remain provisional and vary by agency as identities and locations are verified.
Reported figures — not a live tracker
At a glance
353+dead across Nepal and Tibet1,300+people reported missing558missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County, including 260 foreigners
In Nepal, police and tourism authorities reported hundreds of missing residents, workers and travellers.
The situation is evolving rapidly. Counts can change as search teams reach cut-off areas and agencies reconcile lists.
Missing tourists in Nepal
Reuters tally
570 missing tourists, including 517 foreign nationals from 33 countries
Later report
667 tourists, including 540 foreigners from 31 countries
Authorities and agencies were compiling lists at different times, using differing reporting and verification methods.
Preliminary missing-person reports by nationality
India288
United States65
Malaysia55 / 51
Ukraine53
Australia35
United Kingdom33
Canada25
South Korea9 missing; 10 stranded
Singapore9 / 8
Other reported figures: Germany 8; Russia 8; South Africa 6; Latvia 6; Japan 5; New Zealand 5; France 4; Belgium 3; Spain 3; Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and Netherlands 2 each; Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden 1 each. Malaysia’s embassy figure was 55 uncontactable, while Nepal Tourism Board listed 51. Singapore was 9 in Reuters citing the tourism board and 8 in an AP report citing the board.
Nationalities reported missing
Counts come from different authorities and reports and may overlap or change as contacts are restored.
India — largest reported group
288 nationals were uncontactable, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs; Nepal Tourism Board figures reported separately were lower at earlier points.
Ukraine
53 reported missing; the figure included 46 tourists with whom Nepalese authorities had lost contact.
South Korea
9 people working at a hydropower project were missing; another 10 were stranded.
Japan
5 nationals were reported missing; Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern and Japan’s embassy in Nepal sought help locating citizens.
Australia
35 nationals were reported missing; Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government was working with Nepal to locate them.
Remaining reported figures
8 Germans; 8 Russians; 6 South Africans; 6 Latvians; 5 Japanese; 5 New Zealanders; 4 French; 3 Belgians; 3 Spaniards; 2 Italians; 2 Kazakhstani; 2 Portuguese; 2 Irish; 2 Dutch; 1 each from Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden.
3 deaths and 558 people missing
CCTV reported that 260 of those missing were foreigners, although nationalities were not immediately available.
Gyirong Port area
Chinese authorities said rescue operations were under way after mudslides and flooding damaged the Gyirong Port area.
Chinese nationals in Nepal
Nearly 100 Chinese nationals were missing in Nepal in affected areas. China’s foreign ministry said the missing included tourists, pilgrims and other personnel, and that China was communicating with Nepal over search and rescue operations and informing relevant embassies.
At least 359 people dead and over 1,500 missing across Nepal, according to police.
This wider-Nepal total is separate from the Nepal–Tibet combined topline. Different reports had earlier figures, including at least 165 dead and 826 missing, which is why reported totals differ.
359+reported dead across Nepal1,500+reported missing across Nepal165 / 826earlier reported dead / missing figures
National Emergency Operation Centre breakdown from local reports
113 Nepali tourists missing
85 army and police personnel missing
161 Rasuwa district residents missing
1 Nuwakot district resident missing
Figures are preliminary and may differ by source.
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South Koreans, Singaporeans among those missing
Nine South Koreans working on a hydropower plant in Nepal were missing, and another 10 were stranded, according to South Korea’s foreign ministry.
Reuters, citing Nepal’s tourism board, reported nine Singaporeans missing, while an AP report citing the board put the figure at eight.
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At least eight Germans and eight Russians were also missing, according to Nepal’s tourism board.
Six South Africans and six Latvians were also reported missing.
Five Japanese nationals were reported missing. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over the missing citizens, while Japan’s embassy in Nepal sought help locating them.
At least five tourists from New Zealand and four French citizens were also missing.
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Three people each from Belgium and Spain were reported missing.
Two people each from Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and the Netherlands were also among those missing. One person each from Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden was also reported missing.
Nearly 100 Chinese nationals missing in Nepal
China said nearly 100 of its nationals were missing on the Nepal side of the border, while Chinese authorities separately reported 558 missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the missing foreigners on the Chinese side included tourists, pilgrims and other personnel. China was in close communication with Nepal over search and rescue operations and was informing relevant embassies, he said.
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In Tibet’s Gyirong County, Chinese state media reported at least three deaths and 558 people missing. CCTV said 260 of those missing were foreigners, although details of their nationalities were not immediately available.
Across Nepal more broadly, police reported at least 359 people dead and over 1,500 missing. Local reports citing the National Emergency Operation Centre said those missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police, 161 residents of Rasuwa district and one resident of Nuwakot district.
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