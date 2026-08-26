Nepal flash flood near Tibet: Chilling CCTV videos show buildings, bridges swept away in seconds

Torrential flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least nine people and swept away villages, bridges, roads and power projects on Wednesday, as rescue teams struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas. The Nepal Tourism Board has separately put 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, on a preliminary list of people reported missing from the affected areas. The list includes 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians, but the Tourism Board said their whereabouts are still being verified.
Nepal Police warned residents along the Trishuli river system, including in Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha, to remain on high alert and move to safer areas.
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM
Across the border, Chinese state media reported “major casualties” and missing people in Tibet’s Gyirong county after a mudslide affected the Gyirong border crossing with Nepal. Roads, communications and power supplies were disrupted.
🇳🇵 Horrifying footage from Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district, which was hit by a massive flash flood.
TV footage also showed videos of crumbled homes, floating cars, and a metal bridge being washed away in the floodwaters, as witnesses told Reuters that raging waters engulfed entire villages.
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World · Himalayas · Factbox
Deadly disasters in the Himalayas over a dozen years
A massive flash flood has struck the Nepal-Tibet border. Reuters lists some of the region's biggest disasters of the past dozen years — a toll some analysts blame on climate change and rapid development.
Latest · Aug 26, 2026
Flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border kills at least 9
Villages were washed away and roads, bridges and power projects damaged in the Himalayan border areas, with authorities fearing more casualties.
The past dozen years
August 2025 · Uttarakhand, India
4 deaddozens missing
Sudden flooding and landslides in the Indian state.
September 2024 · Nepal
66+ deadflooding & landslides
Persistent downpours triggered widespread flooding and landslides.
November 2023 · Uttarakhand, India
All 41 rescuedroad-tunnel cave-in
41 low-wage workers were trapped in a collapsing road tunnel and freed after 17 days. No cause was given.
October 2023 · Sikkim, India
179 deadglacial lake outburst
Torrential rain burst a glacial lake, causing devastating floods in the northeastern state.
January 2023 · Joshimath, India
~200 evacuatedtown subsidence
Cracks spread through hundreds of buildings, later demolished as unsafe. Officials blamed rapid construction.
October 2021 · Uttarakhand, India
46+ deadunseasonal rain
Heavy rain flooded roads and washed away bridges.
February 2021 · Uttarakhand, India
200+ deadDhauliganga flash flood
A flash flood swept away two hydroelectric projects, sending water, rock and debris down the valley.
September 2014 · Kashmir
~464 deadworst floods in 50 years
The Jhelum river surged in unusually heavy rain, killing about 200 Indians and 264 Pakistanis.
Reuters notes that some analysts link the rising frequency of these disasters to climate change and widespread development across the fragile mountain region.
The Aug 26, 2026 toll is provisional and may rise. Figures are as reported by Reuters; “at least” and “about” qualifiers reflect the original wire.
Source: Reuters, August 26, 2026. A developing story.
Another chilling CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, directly across the border from Nepal’s Rasuwa district, captures the flash flood hitting the area before surging into Nepal. The sheer force of the water is terrifying.
Scary visuals from today show people desperately running for safety as the flash flood hits Gyirong Port, China, but they couldn’t find a safe place to escape.
The Bhote Koshi originates in Tibet and flows into Nepal, where it joins the Trishuli river system. The Trishuli eventually flows into India as the Gandak.
According to a Nepali disaster management official, “We have unconfirmed reports of casualties. We are gathering authentic information.” Preliminary information from Nepali officials suggests that the flash flood was caused by an earthquake triggering an avalanche with melted snow pouring into the Bhote Koshi River, BBC reported.
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