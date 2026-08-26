Nepal flash flood near Tibet: Chilling CCTV videos show buildings, bridges swept away in seconds

Videos showed floodwaters pounding a bridge in Malekhu before the structure collapsed and was swept away by the powerful current. (Photo: X/ @WeatherMonitors/ enhanced via AI)

Torrential flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least nine people and swept away villages, bridges, roads and power projects on Wednesday, as rescue teams struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas. The Nepal Tourism Board has separately put 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, on a preliminary list of people reported missing from the affected areas. The list includes 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians, but the Tourism Board said their whereabouts are still being verified.

Videos showed floodwaters pounding a bridge in Malekhu before the structure collapsed and was swept away by the powerful current. The flooding struck Gajuri Rural Municipality in Dhading district, where authorities have warned of further risks along the river system.